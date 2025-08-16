Viral Video: Kerala Boy Dresses Up As Ostrich, Leaves Netizens Laughing
A young student's hilarious 'Ostrich' act at a school event caught the internet's attention. This kid dressed as an ostrich and performed the animal in front of a large crowd during a fancy dress competition hosted by All Saints Public School in Adoor. Everyone was taken aback and delighted by the child's humorous entrance into the stage, and they couldn't help but smile at their amazing performance.
The child waddled onto the stage wearing a striking ostrich costume, complete with a big beak, fluttering wings, and oversized legs, in a video that went viral on Instagram. The ostrich also used a balloon to lay a "egg" during the act, which caused the crowd to erupt in shouts and laughs.
Watch Viral VideoView this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kailash R (@kailash_mannady)
The youngster seemed to have trouble seeing because of the big outfit, which further fanned the audience's excitement. A teacher helped the child off the stage after their amazing performance. What particularly impressed the audience was how well the child performed the ostrich up to that point, entertaining them in the process.
The popular account "kailash_mannady" also posted the video's behind-the-scenes footage online, exposing the child's face in the outfit. In addition to entertaining the audience, the extra footage demonstrated how the child's ostrich performance made the instructor grin. One of them burst out laughing in the rear when the youngster utilised the balloon as a "egg" shell.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kailash R (@kailash_mannady)
The video has received over 28 million views, over 7 lakh likes, and a plethora of humorous comments on Instagram since it was uploaded. Many people praised the video, calling it one of the greatest fancy dress performances in recent memory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment