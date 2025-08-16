Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin, Trump Hold Discussions in Alaska


2025-08-16 01:19:10
(MENAFN) The initial round of dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump wrapped up in the American state of Alaska, the Kremlin stated on Saturday.

The meeting extended for over three hours, featuring two officials from each nation accompanying their respective leaders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Advisor for International Relations Yury Ushakov stood for Russia, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Delegate Steve Witkoff took part for America.

The conference in Anchorage signaled the first direct exchange between the Russian and American heads of state in over four years, since Putin previously held talks with Trump's forerunner, Joe Biden, in Geneva in 2021.

For Putin, this journey to the United States represents his first visit to the country in a decade. His last appearance was in 2015 when he traveled to New York to attend the "UN General Assembly."

