Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Show Clearing Operations In Hruzke, Vesele On Pokrovsk Front

Ukrainian Forces Show Clearing Operations In Hruzke, Vesele On Pokrovsk Front


2025-08-16 12:05:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" reported this on Facebook , releasing combat footage, Ukrinform reports.

"Robots equipped with machine guns engaged enemy concentrations, driving up almost point-blank," the brigade said.

As a result of the assault, the brigade's soldiers eliminated and captured numerous Russian troops. Both settlements were brought under Ukrainian control.

Read also: Ukrainian defense forces clear six villages in Pokrovsk sector

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian forces had cleared six villages of Russian forces on the Pokrovsk axis: Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodiane, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

The Pokrovsk front has seen the presence of more than 100,000 Russian troops.

Photo: 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" / Facebook

MENAFN16082025000193011044ID1109935541

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search