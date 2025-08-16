Ukrainian Forces Show Clearing Operations In Hruzke, Vesele On Pokrovsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" reported this on Facebook , releasing combat footage, Ukrinform reports.

"Robots equipped with machine guns engaged enemy concentrations, driving up almost point-blank," the brigade said.

As a result of the assault, the brigade's soldiers eliminated and captured numerous Russian troops. Both settlements were brought under Ukrainian control.

Ukrainian defense forces clear six villages in Pokrovsk sector

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian forces had cleared six villages of Russian forces on the Pokrovsk axis: Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodiane, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

The Pokrovsk front has seen the presence of more than 100,000 Russian troops.

Photo: 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" / Facebook