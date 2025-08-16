Ukrainian Forces Show Clearing Operations In Hruzke, Vesele On Pokrovsk Front
"Robots equipped with machine guns engaged enemy concentrations, driving up almost point-blank," the brigade said.
As a result of the assault, the brigade's soldiers eliminated and captured numerous Russian troops. Both settlements were brought under Ukrainian control.Read also: Ukrainian defense forces clear six villages in Pokrovsk sector
Earlier reports said that Ukrainian forces had cleared six villages of Russian forces on the Pokrovsk axis: Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodiane, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.
The Pokrovsk front has seen the presence of more than 100,000 Russian troops.
Photo: 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" / Facebook
