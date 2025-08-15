AAVE Wave Analysis 15 August 2025

AAVE: ⬇️ Sell

– AAVE reversed from a strong resistance level 335.00

– Likely to fall to support level 280.00

AAVE cryptocurrency recently reversed from a strong resistance level 335.00 (which stopped all upward impulses from February), standing near the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 335.00 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Shooting Star –followed by Bearish Engulfing.

Given the strength of the resistance level 335.00 and the overbought daily Stochastic, AAVE cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next support level 280.00.