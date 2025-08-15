New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) Eyes Bolivia's Untapped Silver Potential Amid Global Supply Gaps



Bolivia, despite its rich mining history, remains one of the most underexplored silver jurisdictions due to a slow permitting process, but investors may benefit from dramatic upside if reforms advance.

New Pacific Metals holds two of the most promising undeveloped silver projects globally in the country: Silver Sand and Carangas.

Together, the two projects could position New Pacific among the top global primary silver producers, with potential combined output of nearly 19 million ounces annually when production begins. Backing from mining companies Silvercorp and Pan American Silver signals confidence in long-term development.

As global demand for silver intensifies, largely fueled by industrial applications such as solar panels and electric vehicles, supply remains constrained. Few new primary silver projects are advancing, leaving producers searching for untapped potential. For New Pacific Metals (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) , a Canadian exploration and development company, that opportunity lies in Bolivia, a country with deep silver reserves, but limited modern development.

Bolivia is geologically rich, with a long and significant silver history, but is currently underexplored. Due to a decade of slow-moving regulatory frameworks and limited foreign investment, the country has lagged behind more active mining jurisdictions. Still, there is growing recognition within Bolivia of the need to...

