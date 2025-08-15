Viking Supplynet Expands Into Critical Pacific Northwest Market With New 68,000+ Sq. Ft. Facility In Vancouver, WA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New branch coming fall of 2025 will offer turnkey fabrication services CALEDONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Viking SupplyNet is excited to announce its expansion into the Pacific Northwest with a brand-new facility in Vancouver, Washington. The 68,000+ sq. ft. building will significantly expand Viking's fabrication and distribution capabilities, strategically positioning the company to better serve customers across the region.“This is a game-changer for our operations in the Western U.S.,” said Justin Moss, Vice President – Operations at Viking Group, Inc.“The scale and location of the Vancouver facility allow us to streamline our fabrication and distribution processes while improving speed, responsiveness, and service levels for customers in a high-growth market.”The new facility combines office, warehouse, and fabrication operations under one roof, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting faster delivery of Viking's full line of fire protection products. Its location near major transportation routes makes it an ideal hub for serving the Pacific Northwest and surrounding areas.“This expansion is a key part of our long-term growth plans for the Pacific Northwest,” said Jeremy Morton, CEO of Viking Group, Inc.“Investing in a facility of this scale in Vancouver reflects our commitment to supporting our customers with the highest level of service, while laying the foundation for future growth in one of the most dynamic and strategically important regions in the Western U.S.”The Vancouver facility will soon be fully operational, with Viking looking forward to continued investment in the region and building strong relationships with customers, contractors, and local partners. Due to an anticipated increase in fabrication orders, the Kent, WA location is prepared to accept additional fabrication orders from the Portland area in the interim.More information about hiring, local partnerships, and regional operations will be shared in the coming months. View a list of all our locations on supplynet.Viking is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of innovative fire protection and life safety systems. For more than 100 years the company's products and services have protected lives and property worldwide from the devastating effects of fire. For more information on Viking's complete line of fire protection products and services, please visit vikinggroupinc.

