Sydney Tint Solutions Expands Services Across Sydney Metro As NSW's Only Accredited Master Installers

With 40 years of experience and status as the only fully accredited master installers in NSW, Sydney Tint Solutions now brings professional window tinting to homes and businesses across all regions of Sydney.

Sydney Tint Solutions, the only fully accredited Master Installers in New South Wales, has announced an expansion of its professional window tinting services to cover the entire Sydney metropolitan region. Known for its expertise and dedication to quality, the company is reinforcing its position as the market leader in residential, commercial, and automotive tinting.

For over four decades, Sydney Tint Solutions has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality tinting solutions tailored to client needs. The company's installers are police-checked, certified, and manufacturer-trained, ensuring each project meets the highest industry standards. This expansion means homeowners, businesses, and vehicle owners across Sydney can now benefit from the same expert craftsmanship that has earned the company a loyal client base and a consistent 4.8-star Google rating.

The company's services address a variety of needs, from reducing heat and glare to improving privacy and security. Residential clients benefit from solar window films that help cut energy costs while blocking 99% of harmful UV rays, protecting interiors from fading. Commercial properties can take advantage of tinting that not only improves energy efficiency but also creates a more comfortable environment for staff and visitors. For vehicle owners, professional-grade automotive tinting improves comfort, protects interiors, and adds a sleek finish.











Sydney Tint Solutions is also known for specialised solutions such as anti-graffiti film and frosted glass installations. Anti-graffiti film provides a protective barrier against vandalism, saving property owners from costly repairs. Frosted glass films offer an elegant way to enhance privacy while maintaining light flow, making them a popular choice for both offices and homes. The company uses leading brands, including 3M and Metamark, to ensure durability and performance.







The distinction of being NSW's only Accredited Master Installers comes from training and certification in Madico SafetyShield, a respected name in safety and security film technology. This accreditation reflects the company's commitment to excellence and adherence to industry best practices. Sydney Tint Solutions is also a proud member of the Window Film Association of Australia and New Zealand (WFAANZ), further underscoring its credibility and standing within the industry.

With the expansion into areas including the Sutherland Shire, Northern Beaches, St George, Eastern Suburbs, and Greater Western Sydney, more residents and businesses can now access professional tinting services backed by a lifetime warranty. The company's mobile service ensures convenience, bringing skilled installers directly to the client's location with minimal disruption.

Sydney Tint Solutions continues to set the benchmark for window tinting in New South Wales, combining experience, precision, and premium materials to deliver results that last. Established to provide reliable, high-quality window film solutions, Sydney Tint Solutions remains dedicated to serving Sydney with craftsmanship and customer care that stand the test of time.

Find Sydney Tint Solutions on Google Maps to view service locations and reviews.