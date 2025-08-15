Guide To Filing NAR1 Annual Return In Hong Kong For 2025
Why NAR1 Matters
The NAR1 Annual Return is a mandatory filing for all Hong Kong limited companies to update company details and ensure legal compliance. It maintains transparency and prevents penalties, which can reach HK$3,480 for late filings.
Benefits of This Guide :
Step-by-step filing instructions
2025 updates and requirements
Top 10 errors and how to avoid them
Practical checklist and tools
Cost-saving tips
Key 2025 Updates
Since December 2023, new rules apply:
8-Digit BR Number : Use the 8-digit Business Registration (BR) number as the Unique Business Identifier (UBI).
Business Nature Code : Select a standardized code based on primary revenue sources.
Email Requirement : Provide a valid company email.
ID Number Privacy : Only partial ID numbers (e.g., first 4 digits) are required.
Filing Deadlines and Penalties
Deadline : Within 42 days of the company's anniversary date (e.g., January 15, 2025 → February 26, 2025).
Penalties :
Up to 3 months late: HK$870
3–6 months: HK$1,740
6–9 months: HK$2,610
Over 9 months: HK$3,480
Severe cases: Up to HK$50,000 + HK$1,000 daily.
Preparation Checklist
Gather these documents:
Company Registration Certificate
Business Registration Certificate (8-digit BR number)
Articles of Association
Latest board resolutions
Shareholder register
Registered address proof
Director and Secretary Details :
Names, partial ID numbers, addresses, nationality/place of incorporation, and appointment dates.
Shareholder Details : Shareholding percentage, share types, and contact updates.
Business Nature Code : Choose a specific code (e.g., 47190 for general retail) from the official table.
Step-by-Step Filing Guide
Company Details : Enter exact company name, 8-digit BR number, and registered address.
Directors : List all directors' details, including appointment/cessation dates.
Company Secretary : Provide details of the secretary (individual or corporate).
Share Capital : Specify issued share capital and shareholder details.
Significant Controllers : Confirm the Significant Controllers Register (SCR) is maintained.
Top 5 Common Errors to Avoid
Wrong Company Number : Use the 8-digit BR number, not the old 7-digit CI number.
Incorrect Business Code : Select a precise code matching your main revenue.
Incomplete Director Data : Ensure all director details are current and accurate.
Shareholding Errors : Verify share percentages total 100%.
Missing Email : Provide a valid, monitored company email.
Submission Options
Electronic Filing : HK$105 (private companies), instant confirmation, requires digital certificate.
Mail/In-Person : HK$105, 5–10 days processing, no digital certificate needed.
Payment : Use credit card (electronic), bank transfer, check, or cash (in-person).
Post-Submission
Save confirmation documents.
Update internal records.
Set reminders for next year's deadline.
Expert Tips
Create a compliance calendar.
Maintain accurate records.
Consider professional services like PAT CPA for complex cases.
Monitor regulatory updates at .
Take Action : File your NAR1 on time to avoid penalties and ensure compliance. Contact PAT CPA for expert assistance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment