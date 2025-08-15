Guide To Filing NAR1 Annual Return In Hong Kong For 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)Over 600,000 Hong Kong companies must file the NAR1 Annual Return annually to comply with the Companies Ordinance. Errors or late submissions can lead to hefty fines. This concise guide by PAT CPA outlines the 2025 NAR1 requirements, key changes, and tips to avoid common mistakes.

Why NAR1 Matters

The NAR1 Annual Return is a mandatory filing for all Hong Kong limited companies to update company details and ensure legal compliance. It maintains transparency and prevents penalties, which can reach HK$3,480 for late filings.

Benefits of This Guide :



Step-by-step filing instructions

2025 updates and requirements

Top 10 errors and how to avoid them

Practical checklist and tools Cost-saving tips

Key 2025 Updates

Since December 2023, new rules apply:



8-Digit BR Number : Use the 8-digit Business Registration (BR) number as the Unique Business Identifier (UBI).

Business Nature Code : Select a standardized code based on primary revenue sources.

Email Requirement : Provide a valid company email. ID Number Privacy : Only partial ID numbers (e.g., first 4 digits) are required.

Filing Deadlines and Penalties



Deadline : Within 42 days of the company's anniversary date (e.g., January 15, 2025 → February 26, 2025).

Penalties :



Up to 3 months late: HK$870



3–6 months: HK$1,740



6–9 months: HK$2,610



Over 9 months: HK$3,480 Severe cases: Up to HK$50,000 + HK$1,000 daily.

Preparation Checklist

Gather these documents:



Company Registration Certificate

Business Registration Certificate (8-digit BR number)

Articles of Association

Latest board resolutions

Shareholder register Registered address proof

Director and Secretary Details :



Names, partial ID numbers, addresses, nationality/place of incorporation, and appointment dates.

Shareholder Details : Shareholding percentage, share types, and contact updates. Business Nature Code : Choose a specific code (e.g., 47190 for general retail) from the official table.

Step-by-Step Filing Guide

Company Details : Enter exact company name, 8-digit BR number, and registered address.

Directors : List all directors' details, including appointment/cessation dates.

Company Secretary : Provide details of the secretary (individual or corporate).

Share Capital : Specify issued share capital and shareholder details.

Significant Controllers : Confirm the Significant Controllers Register (SCR) is maintained.

Top 5 Common Errors to Avoid

Wrong Company Number : Use the 8-digit BR number, not the old 7-digit CI number.

Incorrect Business Code : Select a precise code matching your main revenue.

Incomplete Director Data : Ensure all director details are current and accurate.

Shareholding Errors : Verify share percentages total 100%.

Missing Email : Provide a valid, monitored company email.

Submission Options



Electronic Filing : HK$105 (private companies), instant confirmation, requires digital certificate. Mail/In-Person : HK$105, 5–10 days processing, no digital certificate needed.

Payment : Use credit card (electronic), bank transfer, check, or cash (in-person).

Post-Submission



Save confirmation documents.

Update internal records. Set reminders for next year's deadline.

Expert Tips



Create a compliance calendar.

Maintain accurate records.

Consider professional services like PAT CPA for complex cases. Monitor regulatory updates at .

Take Action : File your NAR1 on time to avoid penalties and ensure compliance. Contact PAT CPA for expert assistance.