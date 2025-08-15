Hearthfire Holdings Introduces Upscale Self-Storage Investment In Detroit Metropolitan Area, Completes Acquisition Of Crest Hill Development

MENAFN - GetNews) Philadelphia-Based Firm Capitalizes on Detroit's Economic Resurgence and Expands Midwest Presence

PHILADELPHIA, PA - August 15th, 2025 - Hearthfire Holdings , a premier real estate investment company focused on institutional-grade self-storage assets, today announced the introduction of a high-end investment prospect in Taylor, Michigan, and the successful closing of a shovel-ready development project in Crest Hill, Illinois. The transactions mirror the firm's ongoing emphasis on high-growth, undersupplied markets throughout the Midwest.

According to Hearthfire Holdings, Taylor, Michigan, is strategically positioned for Detroit's economic rebirth. Adding to a ground up project acquired last year and now open for business in the adjacent city of Romulus, Hearthfire's Taylor acquisition offers investors a Class-A self-storage asset directly from a national developer with a Certificate of Occupancy - an ideal entry point during the lease-up process.

The Taylor opportunity offers two equity classes, both providing a preferred annual return before profits are split:

Class A - Early Commitment Bonus (commit by September 15, 2025): 10% preferred return; investors receive 85% of profits until the project reaches a 17% internal rate of return (IRR), then 60% thereafter.

Class B - Standard Terms: 8% preferred return; investors receive 75% of profits until a 15% IRR is reached, then 50% thereafter.

Market benefits related to this opportunity include:



Strategic location close to I-94, I-75, and Detroit Metro Airport.

Underserved need for self-storage in drive-up and climate-controlled properties.

Deep tenant pool powered by manufacturing, logistics, and residential demand.

Wayne County's multibillion-dollar infrastructure investments. Operational synergy with the existing Romulus facility without duplication.

Extra Space Storage - the country's largest self-storage operator - will operate the Taylor facility, bringing institutional-grade operational expertise.

“This expansion builds on our momentum in Romulus while taking complete advantage of Detroit's amazing renaissance,” said Sergio Altomare , Hearthfire Holdings CEO.“With Extra Space Storage management and the dynamics of the market, we believe this will be highly desirable for sophisticated investors.”

Recently, Hearthfire Holdings posted a video detailing the opportunity . However, those interested in learning more about the opportunity are encouraged to attend the Hearthfire Holdings upcoming August 21st – Taylor, MI Investment Opportunity Overview Webinar for further information. Register for the webinar at hfire/InvestInMotorCity . For those unable to participate in the webinar, more information and registration for the opportunity can be found at or by contacting ....

About Hearthfire Holdings

Hearthfire Holdings is a real estate and private equity firm focused on self-storage investments. The company boasts more than $180 million in assets under management and nine successful exits, with an established reputation for selection of markets, operational sophistication, and investor-aligned structures. Led by Sergio Altomare, co-founder and former Executive Director of Technology at the Federal Reserve, Hearthfire applies institutional-level financial management, advanced technology, and highly disciplined real estate execution to locate and monetize underperforming assets and development opportunities.

