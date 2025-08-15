JHCO: 43 New Aid Trucks Cross From Jordan To Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 15 (Petra)-- As part of the Kingdom's continued efforts to assist its brothers in the Strip, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, in collaboration with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, sent the 190th Land Relief Convoy, which included 43 trucks filled with food supplies, to the Gaza Strip.Hussein Al-Shibli, the secretary-general of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, clarified that although Jordan is trying to expand supplies to Gaza, the number of trucks that can enter is restricted by crossing limitations. Additionally, only a small amount of goods that fall short of meeting the humanitarian needs of the Strip are allowed imported.He went on to say that these difficulties, in addition to the restricted capacity of Gaza's crossings and the frequent truck attacks, have a direct impact on the scope and pace of the response, highlighting the necessity of immediate international action to ease the flow of aid and guarantee its safe delivery to those in need.In order to guarantee that relief supplies reach as many impacted families as possible in hard-to-reach areas due to the challenging humanitarian situation, Al-Shibli noted that Jordan continues to conduct airdrops of aid into the Gaza Strip in addition to land convoys in collaboration with partners.