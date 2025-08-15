Rubio And Witkoff To Attend Trumpputin Meeting White House

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing The New York Times , the announcement was made by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

In addition to Rubio and Witkoff, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Defense Secretary Pete Hagseth will take part in the expanded meeting, Leavitt confirmed.

says he wants to achieve immediate ceasefire at summit in Anchorag

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the presidential aircraft carrying President Trump has landed in Alaska, where he is scheduled to meet with President Putin to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.