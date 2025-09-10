Graham Finlayson

I am Professor and Chair in Psychobiology at the University of Leeds, where I lead the Appetite Control & Energy Balance Research Group-an internationally recognised hub for research on human appetite, food choice, and the relationship between eating, physical activity and obesity. My work focuses on the psychobiology of food reward, advancing theoretical understanding and developing translational methodologies.

