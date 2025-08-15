Watch: Burj Khalifa Glows With Indian Tricolour In Honour Of 79Th Independence Day
At precisely 7:50pm, the tricolour lit up the world's tallest building, drawing large crowds who gathered to witness the patriotic display.
A video capturing the moment showed the Indian flag cascading down the length of the skyscraper's facade, a sight that drew cheers from the crowd.Also Read | Putin says Trump meeting may happen next week in UAE
The annual tradition of projecting the Indian tricolour onto the Burj Khalifa has become a symbolic gesture of friendship between India and the United Arab Emirates. This year's display was no exception, serving as a poignant reminder of India's journey since gaining independence in 1947.
Earlier in the day, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Indian Consulate in Dubai . During the event, the Consul General praised India's progress across key sectors. He highlighted significant strides in governance, the development of robust digital public infrastructure, and advancements in space exploration.Also Read | Indian tourists perform garba at Burj Khalifa; netizens say 'TMKOC team reached'
The Consul General also acknowledged the increasing empowerment of women across the country and India's growing self-reliance in the defence sector, noting these achievements as central to the nation's vision for the future.
India's Independence Day celebrations are observed with pride by millions of Indians around the globe. The Burj Khalifa tribute stands as a powerful visual representation of India's enduring spirit and its rising presence on the world stage.
