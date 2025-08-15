3 Wrestling Stars Who Controversially Left WWE Due To Randy Orton

These former WWE names revealed how backstage tensions and incidents involving Randy Orton shaped their exits.

Rochelle Loewen's time in WWE was short but noticeable. She made her debut by accompanying Lance Storm and Val Venis to the ring and quickly drew attention from fans. However, her stint didn't last long.

Val Venis once spoke about Loewen's departure, noting that Randy Orton had issues with certain women brought in during the 'Diva Search.'

According to Venis, during a tour that included stops in Hawaii, Japan, and Alaska, Loewen decided to quit while in Alaska due to a situation involving Orton. Though no other official reason was publicly given, Orton's name was linked to her decision to leave.

Mr. Kennedy was once a rising star in WWE, known for his charisma and in-ring skills. Over his career, he experienced several releases and rehirings, but his final run ended abruptly in 2009. Just four days after making a return, WWE announced his release.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Kennedy said that the cause was tied to both Randy Orton and John Cena. He recalled that during a match with Orton, he delivered a suplex that Orton claimed hurt his neck.

Orton reportedly took the complaint to Vince McMahon, and the incident became a deciding factor in Kennedy's sudden exit from the company.

Amy Weber was once considered a promising talent in WWE's women's division. However, her career with the company came to an end shortly after her debut. Weber later revealed that the lack of respect she received backstage played a big part in her decision to leave.

In an interview, she recounted a disturbing incident on a flight to Alaska, where Orton allegedly slammed into the back of her seat, causing her to fall to the floor.

Weber claimed Orton told her,“You're gonna learn, b**ch.” She also mentioned another negative encounter with WWE Hall of Famer Edge. For Weber, these experiences were enough to walk away from the company.