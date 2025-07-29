WWE: Potential Twists, Returns, And Title Shockers Of Summerslam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to be a historic two-night event with major storylines converging. From potential double turns to surprise returns and shocking title changes, the future of WWE hangs in the balance.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to break new ground as the first-ever two-night edition of the annual summer extravaganza, and the card is stacked with high-stakes matches that could shape the future landscape of WWE.

Major Storylines and Potential Twists

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes: A Double Turn on the Horizon?

John Cena prepares for another marquee defense of his WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight, a bout that stands to define his final months before retirement. Recent developments in their rivalry suggest the possibility of dramatic shifts in character. Though WWE previously dismissed the idea of turning Cody Rhodes heel, subtle hints and crowd dynamics have teased a possible role reversal. Cena's gradual drift back toward his classic babyface persona, after a notable heel run, paired with Cody's potential for a major attitude change, sets the stage for a rare double turn at SummerSlam-a moment that could redefine both men's careers.

Gunther vs. CM Punk: Championship Shock?

Saturday night's likely headliner, Gunther defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, is expected to have a ripple effect on Raw's main event picture. Despite much speculation that Punk, chasing his first world title in over a decade, is destined to win, one shouldn't underestimate Gunther's current status as one of WWE's most dominant and protected champions. The possibility of Gunther claiming a decisive, clean victory is very real, potentially upending expectations and extending his remarkable title reign.

Seth Rollins' Surprise Return and Cash-In Drama

Despite suffering a seemingly legitimate injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, rumors swirl that Seth Rollins will return far sooner than expected. WWE has reportedly planned for Rollins to make a shocking comeback and orchestrate a Money in the Bank cash-in during SummerSlam itself. Whether he chooses to insert himself mid-match, turning the Gunther-Punk showdown into a triple threat, or pounces on a weary champion post-match, Rollins is set to play spoiler-especially given his personal vow to prevent Punk from ever becoming world champion again. Such an unanticipated return would send the MetLife Stadium crowd into chaos.

Bayley's Heel Turn: Costing Lyra Valkyria the Gold

Becky Lynch defends her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria in a high-stakes, no disqualification match where Valkyria risks permanent exclusion from future title shots if she loses. Bayley, disgruntled over being overlooked for this event and blaming Valkyria for her snub, is primed to interfere. The stipulation and ongoing tensions strongly suggest Bayley will decisively cost Valkyria the championship, turning heel in the process and adding fresh heat to the women's division storyline.

A Potentially Historic Attendance

Held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, both nights of SummerSlam 2025 are projected to draw over 45,000 attendees each-setting the stage for an unforgettable atmosphere filled with surprises and memorable moments.

Could The Rock Crash the Party?

The absence of The Rock from recent programming and the unresolved threads involving John Cena and Cody Rhodes have fueled speculation about a blockbuster comeback. Though there's been no concrete indication of The Rock's involvement, WWE has a history of closely guarding major returns. Given the chaotic possibilities of Street Fights and the creative direction of current main events, The Rock's surprise appearance-while uncertain-remains a tantalizing prospect with the potential to shift the narrative in unpredictable ways.