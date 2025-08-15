Orthodox Jews To Rally In NYC Against Israeli Draft Persecution

CRC calls new draft policies "worst religious persecution of Orthodox Jews since the Holocaust" and demands immediate repeal.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, August 18, 2025, from 3:00–5:00 PM , rabbis and members of the Orthodox Jewish community will gather outside the Israeli Consulate in New York City ( 2nd Ave. between 43rd and 44th Streets ) to protest new Israeli military draft policies and enforcement measures targeting tens of thousands of Yeshiva students and Torah scholars.

The rally is organized by the Central Rabbinical Congress of the USA and Canada (CRC) , an umbrella organization representing hundreds of Orthodox Jewish congregations and over 250,000 members.

Orthodox Jewish law strictly forbids military service in the Israeli army. For decades, this religious exemption was recognized, allowing full-time Torah study without interference. Recently, however, the Israeli government has begun arresting Orthodox Jews who refuse to report for service, with discussions of checkpoints and other measures enabling mass arrests.

"These policies constitute the most severe religious persecution of Orthodox Jews since the Holocaust," said CRC leadership. "We will not remain silent while our community is targeted for living according to our faith."

The August 18 rally marks the first in a planned series of demonstrations until these measures are rescinded.

What: Protest against Israeli military draft enforcement targeting Orthodox Jews

When: Monday, August 18, 2025 – 3:00–5:00 PM

Where: 2nd Ave. between 43rd & 44th Streets, New York, NY (near Israeli Consulate) Who: Rabbis and members of the Orthodox Jewish community, organized by CRC

