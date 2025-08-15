Twin Peaks Gives Fantasy Fans The Ultimate Assist With First-Ever Online Draft Party Table Reservations Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) League commissioners nationwide can secure their spot early and score perks like draft kits, food and drink specials, and exclusive kickback cards

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Peaks Restaurant , the ultimate sports lodge, is a point up on fantasy football this season with the launch of its first nationwide online draft party table reservation system in addition to exclusive offers for league commissioners.

Through Sept. 4, fans can book tables at their local Twin Peaks and score exclusive perks, including:



Twin Peaks Draft Kit with a draft board, player stickers, and more

Food and drink specials straight from Twin Peaks' scratch kitchen and bar

$50 kickback card* for the commissioner $5 kickback card* for every guest to use on a future visit

“With football season always delivering big for us, we wanted to raise the bar and create the ultimate fantasy football experience, giving leagues a home base to draft in style,” said Kim Boerema, Chief Executive Officer at Twin Peaks .“This is our biggest fantasy push yet, and we're making sure every commissioner feels like the MVP.”

Each Twin Peaks guest will also have the chance to win $1,000 in cash throughout football season.

For reservations and full details, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/fantasydraft .

*Kickback cards are valid on in-store food purchases 9/5-12/31/25.

