India: Portion Of Roof Behind Humayun's Tomb Structure Collapses, Several Trapped
A portion of the roof near Delhi's Humayun Tomb collapsed, multiple Indian media reports said on Friday, August 15.
The portion of a roof at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, which is located inside the 16th century complex, collapsed. Videos shared by ANI and PTI show a small room next to an open courtyard.
An earlier report stated that five fire tenders were rushed to the location as soon as authorities received the call.
According to an eyewitness account shared by PTI, around 10-12 people were trapped as the structure fell. The eyewitness elaborated that the building is behind the iconic tourist spot.
"I work at Humayun Tomb. When we heard the noise, my supervisor came running. We called for people and the administration. Slowly, we took out the people who were trapped," he said.
The rescue operation is still underway in the complex.
