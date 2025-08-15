Arizona Marketing Agency AVLC Launches AI-Powered Services To Help Small Businesses Compete With Industry Giants

Absolute Velocity Labs (AVLC)

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Absolute Velocity Labs (AVLC), an Arizona-based marketing and advertising agency, today announced the expansion of its AI-powered marketing services designed to help small businesses achieve enterprise-level results without enterprise-level budgets. The agency's hybrid approach combines human strategic expertise with advanced AI technology to deliver measurable growth for businesses with annual revenues between $300,000 and $500,000.

The company's proprietary Absolute HYBRID: Marketing AI platform enables small businesses to access sophisticated marketing capabilities previously available only to larger corporations. Services include automated campaign management, content generation, and comprehensive reporting, all overseen by experienced marketing professionals to ensure quality and strategic alignment.

"Our mission is simple: give small businesses the tools and strategy they need to outpace the competition-no matter the size of their budget," said Greg Chernoff, founder and owner of AVLC, who brings 24 years of digital marketing expertise to the agency.

AVLC's track record demonstrates significant results across diverse industries. The agency helped AlgaeBarn achieve 4x organic traffic growth while maintaining a cost per acquisition under $5, contributing to the client's annual revenue exceeding $4 million. For two chiropractic clinics, AVLC's local SEO strategies doubled their local reach within 60 days without any advertising spend. A Florida dock builder moved from being unlisted to achieving top 10 Google rankings within 30 days using the agency's AI-powered local SEO approach.

The agency maintains a 100% client retention rate over the past two years, with typical client relationships lasting a full year or more. This success stems from AVLC's commitment to transparency, flexible service tiers, and measurable results.

"We're not just marketers. We're partners, invested in our clients' long-term success," said Greg Landman, who leads customer support and sales at AVLC.

The agency's service offerings include digital marketing encompassing SEO, PPC, social media, and analytics; AI-driven automated campaign management and content generation; human-reviewed content development for social posts, blogs, emails, and video scripts; and monthly reporting with actionable insights. AVLC also provides educational resources for businesses preferring a do-it-yourself approach.

"Social media isn't just about posting content-it's about building real communities and driving real results," said Raven Scholtz, AVLC's social media specialist who previously drove explosive growth at AlgaeBarn.

Client testimonials reflect the agency's impact on small business growth. "We doubled our local reach in just two months thanks to AVLC. The results speak for themselves," reported AIM Chiropractic. A Florida dock builder noted, "AVLC's AI-powered SEO took us from obscurity to the top of Google faster than we thought possible."

The agency's approach differs from traditional marketing firms by combining AI efficiency with human oversight, ensuring all content and strategies align with client goals while maintaining quality standards. AVLC's flexible service tiers range from affordable self-serve options to comprehensive agency services, meeting businesses at their current growth stage.

About Absolute Velocity Labs (AVLC)

Absolute Velocity Labs is a marketing and advertising agency based in Arizona, specializing in helping small businesses compete with larger corporations through expert human strategy and advanced AI-powered marketing tools. Founded by Greg Chernoff, who brings 24 years of digital marketing expertise, AVLC makes comprehensive, high-impact marketing accessible and affordable for businesses that might otherwise be outspent by bigger players. The agency maintains a 100% client retention rate and focuses on delivering measurable results through its hybrid human and AI approach.



