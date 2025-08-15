GBP/CHF Forecast Today 15/08: Faces Resistance (Video+Chart)
- The British pound has rallied a bit against the Swiss Franc during the trading session here on Thursday but is giving back some of the gains as we run into a little bit of noise near the 1.0950 level. If we can break above there, then we could go to the 1.10 level. And that really wouldn't surprise me, but it does look like we are a little bit overextended at the moment, and I would anticipate a little bit of a pullback. That's fine. That's typical.
After all, Switzerland is long considered to be one of the major safe havens. And of course, Britain, although not necessarily exactly risky, is considered riskier. A pullback I think makes a lot of sense. But a bounce from there does as well. If we were to somehow just shoot straight up in the air and break above the 1.10 level, then we're going to challenge the 200-day EMA.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI have no interest in shorting this pair. I do think that we are in the midst of finding a bottom, but a lot of times that ends up being a bit of a messy process on the way back up. That wouldn't be very surprising at all. I'm still bullish. I just recognize that a short-term pullback is very possible at this point.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast ? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment