Nasdaq Forecast Today 15/08: Volatile Session (Chart)
- The NASDAQ 100 has been all over the place during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to see a lot of a noisy behavior, especially as we are fairly close to the psychologically important 24,000 level. If we can break above there, that would obviously be a very bullish sign, but at this point in time I think any pullback probably looks a lot like a potential buying opportunity.
Since then, we have seen the markets turn around, only to turn around and fall later. In other words, traders just have no idea what to do with themselves, and ultimately, I think we have a situation where a lot of people will be looking at the markets as being extraordinarily difficult to deal with, so perhaps we get some type of pullback from here.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTechnical AnalysisThe technical analysis for the NASDAQ 100 is obviously bullish from a longer-term standpoint, but it does look like we are getting a little bit exhausted. A pullback from here does make a certain amount of sense, especially after forming the shooting star during the trading session on Wednesday, and now it looks like we could drop to the 23,500 level, possibly even down to the 23,250 level. The 50 day EMA is currently at the 22,726 level and is rising so that it could offer a bit of support, as it has been a bit of support for several months. Quite frankly, the volume of course has dropped a bit in general, as we are in the middle of the vacation season. I look at this as a market you will be looking to buy on the pullbacks.Ready to trade our stock market forecast and analysis? Here are the best CFD stocks brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment