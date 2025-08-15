Dubai To Host Cities Summit And Mayors' Forum
Created and organized by the Brisbane City Council, the event takes place every two years between the Australian city of Brisbane and other cities, with the 2025 edition being the first in the Middle East. Expo City Dubai is the executing entity, and event programming and consulting are handled by the Expo Dubai Group. The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ), based in São Paulo, is a partner in the organization and receives expressions of interest from Brazilian companies and mayors wishing to participate (see contact below).
The event will feature lectures, business meetings, a mayors' forum and agreements, a municipal leaders' forum, an exhibition, a young professionals' debate, and networking opportunities. Participation in these areas will vary according to the profile and interests of companies or cities. For example, the exhibition allows showcasing products and services to the public. The mayors' forum will provide a space to share ideas and discuss trends and solutions to challenges faced by cities.
The theme“Collaborate. Inspire. Transform” will unfold across three pillars:“Centers of Connection,” addressing transport networks, digital infrastructure, and community spaces for inclusion and urban development;“Centers of Solutions,” focused on urban innovation for scalable solutions through technology and community empowerment; and“Centers of Resilience,” featuring urban strategies for climate, economic, and social crises, emphasizing adaptability and community prosperity.
Speakers will include the UAE Minister of International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy; Brazil's Minister of Cities, Bruno Araújo; ALDAR'S Chief Development Officer, Gurjit Singh; Manager of International Affairs at the Paris Region Institute, Eric Huybrechts; Secretary-General of the East African Local Governments Association (EACLGA), Gertrude Rose Gamwera Buyinga; and Eurocities Secretary-General, André Sobczak, among others.
The last edition of the event, held in Brisbane in 2023, brought together 1,200 delegates from 171 cities, including 118 mayors. For the Dubai edition, 5,000 participants are expected, including mayors, council members, urban leaders, executives and businesspeople, trade associations, innovators, influencers and trendsetters, local, state, and federal government officials, emerging leaders, researchers and change advocates, municipal tourism leaders, and urban policy makers.Quick facts:
Asia Pacific Cities Summit (APCS) & Mayors' Forum 2025
October 27–29, 2025
Expo City Dubai – Al Wasl Avenue – Dubai, UAE
Event information available on the event's website
ABCC (contact for Brazilian companies and municipalities): ...
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
