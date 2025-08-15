Klutch Cannabis Announces Grand Opening Of Fifth Marijuana Dispensary In Northfield Village Across From MGM Casino And Racetrack

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new location marksfirst dispensary in Summit County, where the company is headquartered. Conveniently situated directly across the street from the, the dispensary is easily accessible fromfinally bringing much-needed access to medical marijuana patients and adult use marijuana consumers in Northern Summit County communities, including Northfield Village, Macedonia, Northfield Center Township, Twinsburg, Hudson, Sagamore Hills, Boston Township, Richfield Township, Bath Township, and more.

The expansion further solidifies Klutch's retail footprint in Northeast Ohio and represents an important milestone as the company begins delivering its renowned top-shelf products on its home turf. Offerings will include exclusive drops and limited releases along with customer favorites from the company's Klutch Cannabis and Habitat by Klutch lines, its Ohio-exclusive brand partners, and other Ohio cannabis companies. The Northfield dispensary will also feature Klutch's signature aesthetic and exceptional customer service, as well as a convenient drive-thru pickup window for pre-orders.

Hours of operation for the new Northfield Village location will be:

Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 10:45 PM

Sunday through Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

"We're incredibly excited to expand Klutch Cannabis 's retail footprint to Summit County," said Klutch Founder and CEO, Adam Thomarios . "This location has been years in the making and will finally provide patients and adult use customers in Northern Summit County with access to the quality, care, and consistency that Klutch is known for. Our thanks go out, especially, to the community, administration, and officials in Northfield Village for being such great partners from the start. The Village is a great place to do business, and we can't wait to start making a positive impact in the community."

For more information about Klutch Cannabis , its dispensaries, and its award-winning products, please visit KlutchCannabis and HabitatbyKlutch

About Klutch Cannabis

Klutch Cannabis is a leading vertically integrated cannabis company that is setting the standard for connoisseur-grade cannabis products in the Midwest. Founded in April of 2020, Klutch prides itself on its commitment to quality, hard work, and an honorable approach to cannabis. The company cultivates a host of rare, coveted, and award-winning phenotypes and operates a growing number of what the Global Cannabis Times has dubbed some of "the coolest dispensaries in the world." Klutch also holds Ohio-exclusive partnerships with Kiva Confections , bringing Kiva's premier line of award-winning and artisan-inspired edibles to Ohio; Cookies , a globally recognized cannabis and lifestyle brand known for its game-changing genetics, innovative products, and commitment to advocacy and social impact; and the lauded cannabis brand Josh D , founded by one of the originators of Los Angeles' OG Kush movement and first-place finisher at multiple Emerald Cups. For more info, please visit .

