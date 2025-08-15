Sage 'N' Bloom, At The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, Offers Intentional Floral Gifting

Sage 'n' Bloom at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa crafts custom floral arrangements designed to connect people through meaningful arrangements.

- Gena Bautista, Floral Design ManagerHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sage 'n' Bloom , the onsite floral studio at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa , which was recently named the No. 1 Resort in Texas by Travel + Leisure 2025 World's Best Awards, is redefining the art of floral gifting in Houston. Known for its luxurious arrangements and elegant designs, Sage 'n' Bloom is redefining what it means to give flowers with intention.Nestled within The Houstonian's 27-acre wooded property, Sage 'n' Bloom embodies the Southern hospitality, timeless elegance, and unwavering commitment to quality that the campus is known for. The floral atelier offers everything from gorgeous European hand-tied bouquets to custom-designed arrangements for special events and moments that deserve more than an everyday gift."In 2025, people want more than flowers, they want connection," says Gena Bautista, floral design manager. "Every arrangement we create is made with intention. Whether it's a classic gesture of love or for a lively celebration, we tailor every petal, color, and detail to speak for our clients."Bautista has over 21 years of experience in the floral industry and works in a wide range of styles from traditional and classic to unique and avant-garde. She has earned Designer of the Year awards from The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and from Allied Florists of Houston.Each Sage 'n' Bloom arrangement begins with a conversation with Bautista and her team to find out more about the recipient, the mood, and what colors or flowers resonate with the occasion. From there, the team hand-selects fresh, often locally sourced blooms and arranges them to leave a lasting impression. This attention to detail has also made the studio sought-after for corporate gifting. Businesses turn to Sage 'n' Bloom for arrangements that reflect their brand identity, complete with custom vase wraps, and tailored color palettes.Recent trends show that about 73 percent of Americans purchase flowers regularly. Half for others, half for themselves, flowers are not only for holidays and hospital stays. They're becoming part of everyday life, to uplift mood, aesthetics, and emotional well-being. This shift toward intentional gifting has made custom floral design even more relevant. Sage 'n' Bloom provides weekly arrangements to homes and offices for those who want to enhance their environment regularly with fresh florals."There's a reason custom floral gifts are so popular right now," says Vicki Bernstein, director of brand strategy. "People want their gifts to say something, and we help them do that with flowers that are personal and thoughtful."Sage 'n' Bloom is also creating a community of floral enthusiasts through its monthly workshops. Participants work side-by-side with the expert team to learn the fundamentals of floral design, insights into floral care, and the storytelling behind each arrangement."When we envisioned an onsite floral studio at The Houstonian, we intended it would make things incredibly convenient," says Bernstein. "Hotel guests can easily stop by, event planners have everything they need onsite, and our regulars love being able to swing in for a beautiful, ready-to-go arrangement."Photos available here.

