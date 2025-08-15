Football: Odegaard Won Arsenal Captaincy 'By A Mile': Mikel Arteta
The summer has already seen Jack Grealish, Kevin de Bruyne, and Kyle Walker leave the club, with winger James McAtee also linked with a departure, but speaking to the press on Friday lunchtime, Guardiola admitted they would not be the last.
"We have a few [players who could leave], but I think it's the same for many clubs. We have a lot of players; there will be two out of the squad tomorrow, and it'll be four or five when we get our injured players back. It's not the ideal situation," he said. "I don't know exactly how many will leave. There are still three weeks to go," Guardiola added, before admitting he didn't like leaving players out of his squad.
However, he insisted that former Girona winger Savinho wasn't someone he wanted to lose, despite rumours of a big-money offer from Tottenham Hotspur. "Tottenham, or any other club [that] wants a player, should call the club. My only concern today is that Savinho will be with us for the rest of the season, and hopefully for many years because he's 21 years old," said Guardiola, who added that he expected the forward to continue improving.
"With the potential that he has, he's played a lot of minutes, he has to improve his final decisions but he's an extraordinary player," added the Man City coach, who pointed out that if he didn't have faith in the Brazilian, "he wouldn't play more than 3,000 minutes [last season]."
In the 2024-25 season, Manchester City finished third behind Liverpool and Arsenal after winning titles in four seasons in a row. Manchester City have won titles in six of the last 10 seasons.
