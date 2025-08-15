Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes $1.2 Billion Ultra-High-Net-Worth Breakaway From UBS

Long-time business partners Jim Chiate and Tony Guinane launch Dial Square Private Wealth to offer sophisticated clients enhanced services, greater support and broader investment solutions

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), providing elite financial advisors the freedom, flexibility, control and choice to thrive in an evolving industry, welcomes Dial Square Private Wealth (Dial Square) to its growing network of Partner Firms. The Orange County, California-based firm, with $1.2 billion in total client assets, was co-founded by Jim Chiate and Tony Guinane , CFP, CRPC , who first partnered in 2003 at Merrill Lynch before bringing their thriving UHNW practice to UBS in 2013.

"After building a remarkable practice in wirehouses, Jim and Tony, like many highly successful wealth managers limited by the employee model, decided to start their own firm, unlocking the valuable asset they have worked so hard to build while removing restrictions on what they can offer to their clients," said Vince Fertitta, President of Wealth Management at Sanctuary Wealth .

"We built Sanctuary as a destination where elite advisors with sophisticated businesses could work with a partner that is dedicated to helping them achieve their long-term goals," continued Fertitta. "As evidenced by Dial Square, our value proposition resonates with the industry's top advisors. I look forward to working with the team to continue its amazing success."

As a team, the pair regularly found themselves on the Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams and Best-in-State lists and were named to the Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams in 2025. Joining Chiate and Guinane at Dial Square are Owen Galasso , who will serve as Vice President, Registered Operations Manager, and Nazgol Nekoomaram, serving as a Vice President, Wealth Associate.

"Going independent was not a quick decision," said Chiate. "While we could have easily moved to another traditional wirehouse or private bank, once we understood the evolution of the independent space over the last decade, we couldn't ignore the value independence would provide to our clients. After having our eyes opened, Sanctuary became the obvious choice. They speak our language and truly understand our business, as well as where we want to take it. For the first time in years, we feel that we have a partner that will put our needs, and those of our clients, above their own."

Dial Square will leverage the best-in-class capabilities of Charles Schwab and Goldman Sachs as the firm's custodians. With Sanctuary's support, Dial Square's discerning client base can transition with confidence, knowing they will have the innovative technology, back-office expertise and wealth management solutions they expect and deserve.

"We have intensely close relationships with our clients, and we made this move to elevate the overall experience we provide," said Guinane. "Our select group of affluent clients relies on us to manage their complex financial needs, and Sanctuary empowers us to do this with distinction. From alternative investments to tax mitigation strategies to philanthropic legacy building, we now have an unfettered ability to offer our clients the best solutions in the industry. With Sanctuary, Schwab and Goldman in our corner, we are independent, but not alone."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dial Square Private Wealth to our growing network," added Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth . "With Sanctuary's support, Jim, Tony and the entire Dial Square team will enjoy all the benefits of independence, along with our award-winning, customized service and solutions. We are committed to providing the team with the tools and resources they need to accelerate their success and create substantial equity in their own business."

Over the past 12 months, Sanctuary has welcomed 16 new partner firms representing more than $10 billion in client assets. The Sanctuary Wealth network now includes more than 125 partner firms in 32 states, with over $55 billion in assets on and in transition to platform.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary is a leading hybrid RIA, delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions, platform partnerships, and strategic capital investments to sophisticated independent wealth management firms. It is committed to providing partner firms with unequaled freedom, flexibility, control and choice through an ecosystem of partnered independence that offers a complete technology and operations infrastructure, support from a community of like-minded advisors, the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses and a robust solutions platform. Sanctuary Wealth expanded its affiliation options by acquiring tru independence (tru) in 2024, offering partner firms multiple models to best serve their unique needs.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes more than 125 partner firms in 32 states nationwide, with over $55 billion in assets on and in transition to platform. Sanctuary Wealth consists of the wholly owned subsidiaries: Sanctuary Advisors LLC, SEC-registered investment advisers, Sanctuary Securities, Inc., a FINRA member broker-dealer, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, Sanctuary Global Family Office and tru.

Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors (202-2025), compiled SHOOK Research, LLC. Most recently presented in April 2025 based on data gathered from 6/30/23 - 6/30/24.

2025 Forbes Team Member - Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams (2019-2025), compiled by SHOOK Research LLC. Most recently presented in January 2025 based on data gathered from 3/31/23-3/31/24.

Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams (2023-2025), compiled by SHOOK Research LLC. Most recently presented in January 2025 based on data gathered from 3/31/23-3/31/24.

Forbes America's Top Wealth Management Teams (2022-2024): Private Wealth, compiled by SHOOK Research LLC, Presented in November 2024 based on data gathered from 3/31/23-3/31/24.

2025 Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams, created by Barron's. Presented in May 2025 based on data gathered from Jan 2024-Dec 2024.

No fee was paid to be included in the ranking or to hold out marketing materials. Not indicative of advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary.

