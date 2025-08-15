FM Sitharaman, Dy CM Condole Death Of Nagaland Guv La. Ganesan
Taking to social media platform X, FM Sitharaman wrote:“Shocked to hear that Governor of Nagaland, Shri L. Ganesan is no more. Served the BJP, Tamil Nadu actively. Building the party organisation was his forte. Dedicated karyakarta and a swayamsevak till his last breath. Condolences to his family and all his followers.”
Patton, who is also the BJP legislature party leader in the Nagaland Assembly, in a post on X, said:“Deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of Hon'ble Governor of Nagaland, Shri La. Ganesan Ji.”
“Throughout his journey in public life, he carried himself with dignity, humility, and an unshakeable commitment to the welfare of the people. During his tenure in Nagaland, he worked with dedication to strengthen harmony, encourage development, and support the aspirations of the people. His leadership and ability to connect with communities across the state earned him genuine affection and respect,” he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister said:“I was fortunate to witness the warmth with which he engaged with people from all walks of life, always making them feel heard and valued. He brought to the role not just administrative acumen but also a sincere understanding of the needs of the people, always striving to build bridges and foster unity. On behalf of my family and myself, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. His legacy of service will continue to inspire, and his memory will remain a source of strength for many. My prayers for his soul and for comfort to all who mourn his loss.”
Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along also condoled the death of Governor La. Ganesan.
In a post on X, Along said:“Deeply saddened by the passing of Hon'ble Governor of Nagaland, Shri La. Ganesan Ji. His dedicated service, humility, and commitment to the people will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”
La. Ganesan was appointed as the Governor of Manipur by the President of India and he served the gubernatorial post of the state from August 27, 2021 to February 19, 2023 and also had been given additional charge as Governor of West Bengal from July 18, 2022 to November 17, 2022.
He was appointed as the Governor of Nagaland and took oath on February 20, 2023.
