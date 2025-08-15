Evfarmer Partners with Multiple Dairy Farms in California's San Joaquin Valley to Drive Agricultural Innovation

CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Evfarmer , a global leader in agricultural financial services, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with several dairy farms in California's San Joaquin Valley. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Evfarmer's mission to expand its global agricultural footprint and enhance dairy productivity by integrating cutting-edge technology with sustainable farming practices.The San Joaquin Valley, renowned for its fertile soil and large-scale agricultural operations, is home to some of the world's highest-yielding dairy farms. For decades, it has been at the center of the U.S. dairy industry. Now, with Evfarmer's involvement, the region is set to become an even more dynamic hub for agricultural innovation.Through this strategic partnership, Evfarmer will work closely with several leading dairy farms in the region to implement advanced agricultural technologies and sustainable practices aimed at improving milk output and operational efficiency. The collaboration will include:· Mechanized and automated production systems to boost productivity while reducing labor costs.· Automated milking systems and integrated facilities for feed production, processing, and distribution to ensure efficient operations.· Advanced cooling systems, water resource management, and feed production technologies to maintain sustainable development under the challenging climate conditions of California's Central Valley.In addition to enhancing farm productivity, the project aims to achieve an annual milk production of 20 million liters, further strengthening the San Joaquin Valley's position as a major U.S. dairy production center.Christopher, Evfarmer's U.S. Director of Development, stated:“This partnership is an important milestone for both Evfarmer and the California dairy industry. Through collaboration, we are committed to bringing the latest agricultural innovations and financial solutions to dairy farms, helping them increase productivity while maintaining sustainable and responsible practices.”The San Joaquin Valley hosts some of the largest dairy operations in the United States, managing thousands of cows and producing millions of liters of milk each year. Partnering with these farms provides Evfarmer with a unique opportunity not only to support local agricultural communities but also to promote the wider adoption of sustainable farming practices across the U.S. dairy sector.Through this initiative, Evfarmer aims to demonstrate how innovative solutions, backed by strong financial resources, can drive the next wave of growth in global agriculture-positively impacting the environment, communities, and businesses alike.As Evfarmer continues to expand its global influence, this partnership underscores the company's commitment to transforming agriculture and delivering long-term value to all stakeholders-from farmers to consumers.For more information about Evfarmer's initiatives and partnerships, please visit the official Evfarmer website:

