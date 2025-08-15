Tampa General Hospital Strengthens Academic-Community Cancer Care Outreach With Appointment Of Dr. Usha Menon

Nationally recognized leader in cancer control interventions to strengthen community outreach and advance cancer care at TGH Cancer Institute.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Cancer Institute has named Usha Menon, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, FSBM as associate director of community outreach and engagement. Menon will retain her roles as dean and distinguished university health professor at the USF College of Nursing and senior associate vice president at USF Health. Her new appointment underscores the growing partnership between Tampa General and USF Health to deliver transformational cancer care, drive scientific discovery and strengthen community health through exemplary leadership.

A nationally recognized expert in behavioral science and cancer prevention, Menon brings decades of experience developing culturally tailored, evidence-based interventions to improve cancer screening and outcomes among vulnerable populations. At Tampa General, she will lead efforts to deepen community partnerships, enhance outreach and expand access to cancer care across Tampa Bay.

"Dr. Menon's appointment marks a major step forward in our mission to transform cancer care in our community and beyond and it will get us closer to fulfill our aspirations in becoming a NCI-designated cancer institute within the decade," said Dr. Eduardo M. Sotomayor, vice president and director of the TGH Cancer Institute. "Her proven leadership in advancing positive health outcomes for all patients and her groundbreaking work in community-engaged research will enable us to expand our reach across the state, close gaps in care and deliver even greater impact to the patients and families we serve, in particular those living in rural communities in Florida. We are proud to have her expertise and vision shaping the future of the TGH Cancer Institute."

Dean Menon's new role with Tampa General shows how the strong USF | TGH academic partnership benefits Florida's residents, said Charles J. Lockwood, MD, MHCM, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

"I am delighted to see Dean Menon working with our Tampa General partners to increase community outreach and expand access to top-quality cancer care across Tampa Bay and beyond," Dr. Lockwood said. "This kind of interprofessional partnership shows how an academic health system like ours can bring greater resources to improve complex health concerns for our patients and our region."

Dr. Lockwood also is executive vice president and chief academic officer at Tampa General.

Over her 25-year career, Menon's research has been grounded in frameworks like the Health Belief Model and ConNECT Framework which have been successfully implemented across multiple populations that experience high burdens of cancer. The Health Belief Model is a psychological framework that explains how personal beliefs about health issues influenced health behaviors, emphasize perceived threats, benefits, barriers and actions. The ConNECT Framework is a model for advancing behavioral medicine science and practice to foster positive health outcomes for all.

Currently, she leads a 4-year, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)-funded initiative deploying the Mo-Bull Nurse Medical Clinic to people in the most underserved areas in the Tampa Bay area, providing mobile primary care while training the next generation of nursing professionals. At USF Health, she helped secure a $40 million legislative award to expand nursing education at the College of Nursing to address the state's nursing shortage, launched the Mo-Bull Nurse Medical Clinic and Port of Tampa Seafarers Center Clinic, providing accessible interprofessional care for the community, and elevated the College of Nursing to No. 1 in Florida for Bachelor of Science of Nursing (BSN), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity to unite clinical innovation with community empowerment," said Menon. "The TGH Cancer Institute is setting a national standard for patient-centered, accessible cancer care. I'm excited to expand our reach and help communities in the 15-county service area access the care and support they need and deserve."

Menon is a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and the Society for Behavioral Medicine, and a widely published researcher in cancer prevention, culturally sensitive interventions, health literacy, and implementation science.

Previously, Menon served as a multiple principal investigator for the National Institute of Health's (NIH) national All of Us Precision Medicine Initiative and led a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-funded implementation science study to increase colorectal cancer screening among underserved groups.

"Menon exemplifies the transformative power of visionary leadership. Her unwavering commitment to advancing health care for all, fostering innovation in education and building inclusive clinical partnerships has elevated the USF College of Nursing to national prominence. In her role at the TGH Cancer Institute, her leadership continues to inspire collaboration across disciplines and institutions," said Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, MD, MBA, executive vice president, chief of oncology, president of Tampa General Provider Network and co-vice president of Clinical and Translational Research, TGH USF Office of Clinical Research.

