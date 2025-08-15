403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt's Min.: USD 3.6 Bln Saved From Fuel Import Bill
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi said on Friday his country succeeded in saving about USD 3.6 billion from the fuel import bill during the FY 2024-2025.
This was announced during a periodical meeting the minister held with the ministry's senior officials and chairpersons of oil companies to review what has been made and required subsidy aspects in the upcoming period, the ministry said in a statement.
He highlighted measures made by Egypt to offer investment incentives to partners and abidance by paying their dues, it noted.
Badawi pointed to the successful efforts of preparing infrastructure to import liquefied natural gas that is represented in ships with a capacity of 2.250 billion cubic meters per day.
This system is a safety valve in case of any emergency to supply gas, and will benefit all citizens, he stated.
Concerning petrochemicals sector, he referred that it includes a big package of new production projects with high income, adding that the ministry is working on other projects. (end)
asm
This was announced during a periodical meeting the minister held with the ministry's senior officials and chairpersons of oil companies to review what has been made and required subsidy aspects in the upcoming period, the ministry said in a statement.
He highlighted measures made by Egypt to offer investment incentives to partners and abidance by paying their dues, it noted.
Badawi pointed to the successful efforts of preparing infrastructure to import liquefied natural gas that is represented in ships with a capacity of 2.250 billion cubic meters per day.
This system is a safety valve in case of any emergency to supply gas, and will benefit all citizens, he stated.
Concerning petrochemicals sector, he referred that it includes a big package of new production projects with high income, adding that the ministry is working on other projects. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment