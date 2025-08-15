Platinum®-Selling Katy Nichole Releases Sophomore Album, Honest Conversations

Katy Nichole, Honest Conversations cover art.

Singing Her Hits at Major Summer Festivals, Nichole Joins Women of Joy Events in Convention Centers This Fall

- Katy NicholeNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RIAA Platinum-selling, Dove Award-winning Katy Nichole releases her highly anticipated, Centricity Music sophomore album, Honest Conversations, which is available at digital and streaming outlets everywhere now from .Singing straight from her heart, holding nothing back, Nichole's thoughts and emotions flow freely without filter on the new, 12-song album as she fearlessly grapples with her insecurities, stares down anxiety and shares her dreams out loud. This honesty has consistently struck a chord with music fans worldwide, cementing her as a phenomenon with hundreds of millions of streams, major awards, No. 1 radio hits and wide critical praise.Produced by GRAMMY-nominated Jeff Pardo, Honest Conversations features the viral (200 million views on TikTok alone), Top 5 Billboard radio hit and 2025 Dove Award-nominated video,“When I Fall,” as well as“Honest Conversation” and“Learning How to Love Myself” – songs that address depression, doubt and self-acceptance. The album's“Have Your Way” and“I Found Jesus” reflect Nichole's faith journey while“My Dreams” highlights her reflections on achieving life goals and continuing to face anxiety.“Music is a universal language, and I feel as though it gives us a safe place in some of our darkest moments. Music has saved my life on multiple occasions,” shares Nichole.“Why? Because the Lord gets me better than anyone else and He knew that I needed a song when nothing else could reach me. Sometimes a word or melody meets us exactly where we are at when we need it the most. When I started songwriting, I knew that I wanted to write songs that meant something. Even if it was just one person it impacted, then it was all worth it.“I hope these songs meet you where you're at and start your healing journey,” she continues.“In whatever season you're walking through, just know, you're never walking alone.”Undergoing intensive back surgery twice in her teens while simultaneously battling with the mental health implications, Nichole leans on music and faith through it all. Ultimately, her message is a reminder that everything is going to be alright:“This is my life experience. Until I die, I'll constantly be healing. However, I'm going to find so much beauty in this life through that.”The full, Honest Conversations track listing follows:01) Honest Conversation02) When I Fall03) I Hope You Stay04) I Found Jesus05) You Keep Me Alive06) Learning How To Love Myself07) Have Your Way08) Thorns09) Who Am I10) Prayers I Pray11) My Dreams12) Healing NowLeading“When I Fall” and more fan favorites on tour, including her No. 1 radio hits“In Jesus Name (God of Possible),”“Hold On” and“God Is In This Story” from her record-breaking debut album, Jesus Changed My Life, Nichole continues to see packed venues across the country. Following the recent, sold out K-LOVE Live in New York with TobyMac and Jeremy Camp, she performs at The World's Largest Christian Music Festival at the Ark Encounter Aug. 23 and during more Christian festivals before hitting Women of Joy stages in convention centers this fall along with well-known guest speakers like Candace Cameron Bure, Lysa TerKeurst, Jackie Hill Perry and Annie F. Her upcoming tour itinerary includes:Aug. 15 – Greenfield, MA – SoulFestAug. 16 – Hollidaysburg, PA – Power SURGEAug. 23 – Williamstown, KY – 40 Days of Christian Music at the Ark EncounterAug. 31 – Tuskahoma, OK – Choctaw Nation Labor Day FestivalSep. 04 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – Experience ConferenceSep. 13 – Manhattan, KS – PraiseFestSep. 26 – Nashville, TN – AACC 2025 World ConferenceOct. 04 – Branson, MO – Women of JoyOct. 11 – Pigeon Forge, TN – Women of JoyOct. 18 – Pigeon Forge, TN – Women of JoyOct. 25 – Frisco, TX – Women of JoyAll the latest Katy Nichole tour dates, music news and more information can be found at:TikTok (802K followers, 9.1M likes): @katynichole_Instagram (374K followers):YouTube (455K subscribers):Facebook (343K followers):About Katy Nichole:After breaking into the international music scene just three years ago, Katy Nichole launched her debut album in 2023, Jesus Changed My Life, which featured the No. 1 radio hits: RIAA Platinum“In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” Recording Academy-highlighted“Hold On” and“God Is In This Story.” She also received an American Music Award nomination, was named the Gospel Music Association's New Artist of the Year (2023) and received a K-LOVE Fan Award. She was further named a Billboard Chartbreaker and performed twice on the Grand Ole Opry. The debut success and ensuing Deluxe album featuring hit single,“My God Can (feat. Naomi Raine),” all led to K-LOVE Radio Network tours, performing for hundreds-of-thousands of music fans on Winter Jam '24, two Universal Studio's Rock The Universe appearances and traveling coast-to-coast with artists like Casting Crowns, Jeremy Camp, Matthew West, Tauren Wells, NewSong, CAIN and more. Her remarkable journey continues with the release of Honest Conversations.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Band Reeves, Bay Turner, Brandon Heath, Centricity Worship, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jaye King, John Allan, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, Mack Brock, Natalie Layne, Rachel Purcell, The Choir Room, and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit .# # #ATTN Media: For Katy Nichole photos and more press materials, go to: .For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:

