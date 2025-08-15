Digital Connect Infrastructure & Telecom (DCIT) Chairman Abiola Lukman Lawal Becomes Board Member Of African Energy Chamber

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( ), the voice of the African energy sector, is proud to announce that Abiola Lukman Lawal, Chairman, Digital Connect Infrastructure&Telecom (DCIT), has been appointed as the newest Board Member of the Chamber. A seasoned executive with over three decades of experience in the oil and gas, infrastructure, telecoms and aviation sectors, Lawal's appointment reaffirms the Chamber's commitment to uniting visionary leaders to drive Africa's energy and infrastructure transformation.

Lawal's appointment to the AEC Board follows a major milestone for DCIT, which recently partnered with U.S.-based Vanu Inc. to launch solar-powered mobile network sites in underserved Nigerian communities. This collaboration leverages Vanu's low-power, off-grid systems and DCIT's infrastructure capabilities to deploy scalable, renewable energy-driven connectivity solutions. With proof-of-concept sites now live, plans are underway for expansion across Nigeria and into other African markets – signaling a major leap in energy-tech convergence on the continent.

Prior to his leadership at DCIT, Lawal served as Managing Director and CEO of Eterna PLC, where he spearheaded one of Nigeria's most significant downstream energy turnarounds. Under his leadership, Eterna joined a consortium that delivered Nigeria's largest airside aviation fuel depot – the Joint User Hydrant Installation 2 – at Lagos' Murtala Muhammed International Airport. The 15-million-liter capacity facility now stands as a key asset in West Africa's aviation infrastructure.

Further accomplishments under his tenure include restoring Eterna to profitability in FY 2024 after a N12 billion loss in 2023; projecting 27% revenue growth; achieving a 166% increase in operating profit in H1 2024; and driving a 117% year-to-date rise in share price – placing Eterna among the Nigerian Exchange's top-performing stocks. Lawal also championed significant investments in LPG and CNG, enabling long-term resilience and diversification in volatile market conditions.

Recognized as one of BusinessDay's Top 25 CEOs in Nigeria for 2024, Lawal's strategic leadership continues to bridge traditional and emerging energy sectors. His prior roles include Deputy Managing Director and CFO at Eroton Exploration&Production, Executive Director at Oando Gas&Power and Group Chief Strategy Officer at Oando Plc – where he played a pivotal role in the company's downstream-to-upstream expansion strategy.

“The African Energy Industry is honored to welcome Abiola Lukman Lawal to our Board of Directors. He knows how to turnaround companies with his vary data driven and pragmatic leadership approach. His ability to connect infrastructure development, energy innovation and commercial strategy across both the public and private sectors makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership. Lawal's appointment comes at a critical time as we accelerate investment, technology deployment and inclusive growth across Africa's energy value chain,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

As a Board Member, Lawal will support the Chamber's mission to foster a results-oriented business environment and promote private sector-led energy development across Africa. His leadership will be instrumental in driving cross-border collaboration, advancing infrastructure-led growth and helping to make energy poverty history across the continent.

