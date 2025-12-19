Statement: AGMC Announces Recall For Geely Emgrand

Dubai, UAE; 18 December 2025: AGMC, the distributor of Geely vehicles in the UAE, has been informed by Geely's headquarters in Hangzhou, China, that a fuel filler cap recall will affect Emgrand sedan models produced between 3 August 2023 and 4 July 2024.

Geely has identified that a non-vented fuel filler cap may create vacuum pressure within the fuel system after extended periods of operation. In extreme cases, the pressure differential could potentially deform the fuel tank and make contact with the fuel pump plunger, which creates a leakage hazard. This recall affects 5,584 units.

Owners of the affected models will need to replace the fuel filler cap, followed by AGMC's service teams cleaning the carbon canister and inspecting all related parts. If the service team finds any defective parts, they will be replaced accordingly. The work will be carried at no charge to the owners.

To arrange a replacement, cleaning and inspection, owners should contact crmgeely@agmc or call (+971) 800 43359 and quote reference number MOE-CPCC-CPR-0000083-20251031.

