High-Stakes Action From ACR Poker's Phil's Thrill Tournament To Be Live-Streamed Every Week

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Starting Sunday, August 17th, the final table of ACR Poker's biggest-ever weekly tournament will be live-streamed on ACR Poker's Twitch channel , with ACR Pro Rob Kuhn leading the commentary and welcoming a special guest each week. This Sunday's stream will feature American poker pro and coach Dylan Linde, who has over $13 million in total live earnings.

"I'm excited to get involved and share the excitement of Phil's Thrill final table action live on stream with the poker community," said Kuhn. "Playing a final table is always special, but doing it live in front of thousands of fans takes the adrenaline to a whole new level."

Phil's Thrill is a $10,300 buy-in tournament held every Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET, drawing high rollers and seasoned pros seeking top-tier poker action. Designed to bring the excitement and intensity of high-stakes competition, Phil's Thrill unites poker's elite and fearless competitors eager to battle for massive prize pools every week.

The inaugural event on July 6 attracted 46 players for a $460,000 prize pool. Since then, Phil's Thrill has grown in popularity, with the August 3 tournament setting a record of 67 entries and a massive $670,000 prize pool . Last Sunday's 59-entry event generated a $590,000 prize pool, with ACR Pro Chris Moorman and ACR Poker CEO Phil Nagy both reaching the final table. Moorman finished second for $118,000 , while "Down2Muck" claimed the crown, bragging rights, and $165,200.

Moorman said: "Playing in Phil's Thrill was a blast from start to finish. The structure kept things competitive and fun, with everyone at the table locked in. It's the kind of tournament that makes you want to play again, and I can't wait to see how the live-streamed final table turns up the intensity."

Aspiring high-stakes players can win their seat via the $1,050 Phil's Thrill Satellites every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET and 2:15 p.m. ET, guaranteeing at least one $10,300 entry each. In addition, Survivor Flips Step Tournaments offer a chance to qualify starting from just $3.15.

For further details on Phil's Thrill, visit ACRPoker .

