High-Stakes Action From ACR Poker's Phil's Thrill Tournament To Be Live-Streamed Every Week
"I'm excited to get involved and share the excitement of Phil's Thrill final table action live on stream with the poker community," said Kuhn. "Playing a final table is always special, but doing it live in front of thousands of fans takes the adrenaline to a whole new level."
Phil's Thrill is a $10,300 buy-in tournament held every Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET, drawing high rollers and seasoned pros seeking top-tier poker action. Designed to bring the excitement and intensity of high-stakes competition, Phil's Thrill unites poker's elite and fearless competitors eager to battle for massive prize pools every week.
The inaugural event on July 6 attracted 46 players for a $460,000 prize pool. Since then, Phil's Thrill has grown in popularity, with the August 3 tournament setting a record of 67 entries and a massive $670,000 prize pool . Last Sunday's 59-entry event generated a $590,000 prize pool, with ACR Pro Chris Moorman and ACR Poker CEO Phil Nagy both reaching the final table. Moorman finished second for $118,000 , while "Down2Muck" claimed the crown, bragging rights, and $165,200.
Moorman said: "Playing in Phil's Thrill was a blast from start to finish. The structure kept things competitive and fun, with everyone at the table locked in. It's the kind of tournament that makes you want to play again, and I can't wait to see how the live-streamed final table turns up the intensity."
Aspiring high-stakes players can win their seat via the $1,050 Phil's Thrill Satellites every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET and 2:15 p.m. ET, guaranteeing at least one $10,300 entry each. In addition, Survivor Flips Step Tournaments offer a chance to qualify starting from just $3.15.
For further details on Phil's Thrill, visit ACRPoker .
About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for poker players around the world.
