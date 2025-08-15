Marshall Livehouse Bangkok Opens: A New Home For Music And Culture In Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall, the legendary music brand that has amplified icons for over six decades, proudly announces the opening of Marshall Livehouse Bangkok: a multi-level music venue, community hub, and brand experience in the heart of the city's cultural district.

"From grassroots to global stages, Marshall has supported everyone from emerging creators to legendary musicians, from bedroom producers to festival headliners, and from small independent venues to stadium arenas," said Jeremy de Maillard, CEO of Marshall Group, "Always with the same purpose: to amplify the voices of musicians and music lovers everywhere."

AMPLIFYING LOCAL TALENT WITH GLOBAL REACH

Nestled in the artistic neighbourhood of Charoenkrung, Marshall Livehouse is more than a venue. It has been designed as a community-first space offering curated gigs, accessible rehearsal studios and cultural programming that blends local authenticity with a global ambition.

Featuring weekly shows at the heart of programming, the Marshall stage offers both rising stars the chance to take their first step into the world of live performing, while connecting more established acts with new audiences. The two rehearsal studios tucked away on the third floor offer musicians a creative sanctuary to prepare for touring, or to create their next number one single. With affordable rates, the studios welcome musicians of all genres and experiences.

"While Bangkok has long thrived as a music capital in Southeast Asia, there's a need for more physical spaces where creators from the community can collaborate and share their craft," said Hataichanok 'Pan' Uttaburanont, Head of Music & Culture, Marshall Livehouse. "It's about empowering the local music community with tools, space, and global opportunity. Bangkok deserves this."

A MULTI-LEVEL IMMERSIVE MARSHALL EXPERIENCE

The Livehouse offers Marshall fans and music lovers unexpected brand experiences. It features a full spectrum of Marshall products, including guitar amps, speakers, headphones, apparel and accessories, integrated throughout the building:



Level 1: The Stage and Bar An intimate live music space with daytime coffee and licensed bar in the evening operated by City Boy Coffee Stand

Level 2: The Vinyl Listening Bar and Gear Hub A Marshall customer gear hub for locally purchased audio products and flexible workshop space including a Vinyl Listening Bar

Level 3: Two bespoke rehearsal spaces equipped with top-of-the-line Marshall products, accessible to local emerging musicians and touring artists Level 4: Event Space A multi-purpose space for exhibitions, music showcases, and community-led events

A PARTNERSHIP POWERED BY TRUST

The launch is the result of a joint vision between Marshall and Ash Asia, who has been a trusted distribution partner in the region for over a decade. Ash leads the local operations and investment of the Livehouse, with Marshall providing creative direction, product integration, strategic support and access to its global music resources.

"We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Marshall through the Livehouse," said Adam Reuterskiold Arnback, Executive Chairman, Ash Asia, "And to contribute meaningful impact in the music community."

DESIGNED FOR THE FUTURE

Marshall envisions the Bangkok Livehouse as the beginning of a broader commitment to cultural-led expansion across Asia and beyond.

"We're investing in real-world experiences that stay true to our legacy and inspire the next generation of musicians," said de Maillard.

The Marshall Livehouse opens its doors to the public 16th of August. A full programme of performances and community events is planned throughout the week at 186 Soi Charoenkrung 36, Bangkok.

About Marshall Group

Marshall Group is the audio, tech, and design powerhouse, uniting musicians and music lovers through genre-breaking innovation. With a legacy that began in 1962, Marshall is one of the most iconic brands in music culture, known for delivering high-performance products for the stage, the home, and life on the go. Today, Marshall is active in over 90 markets and powered by a global team of 800 talented individuals.

About Ash Asia

Ash Asia is the exclusive distributor of premium audio equipment, headphones, and speakers across Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia. The company partners with globally recognized brands and trusted retailers to offer certified, high-quality products and excellent customer service. Driven by a passion for sound and culture, Ash Asia is committed to expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia by bringing inspiring, best-in-class audio brands closer to consumers-delivering not just products, but experiences worth sharing.

For media inquiries, please contact

