Environment Agency Abu Dhabi And Emirates Nature-WWF Inspire UAE Youth To Explore Green Careers Through Real-World Work Experience



A new 'Work Experience' initiative by Connect with Nature equips young people with practical skills for sustainability-focused careers across sectors.

Bridging the gap between education and real-world application, participants gained hands-on experience in native plant conservation and green innovation at the Plant Genetic Resource Center, managed by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi. Youth contributed to building the UAE's national botanical record – while shaping their own path toward a more sustainable and nature-positive future.

Abu Dhabi, UAE,August 2025 – In the Year of Community, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD and Emirates Nature-WWF, co-founding partners of Connect with Nature, introduced a new Work Experience initiative to prepare UAE youth for future roles in environmental conservation and sustainability. Hosted at the Plant Genetic Resource Center – which is managed by EAD and home to a cutting-edge Seed Lab and Herbarium – the Work Experience gave 20 UAE youth the opportunity to take part in national plant conservation efforts.

The experience brought together youth of different ages, backgrounds, and nationalities – including youth of determination – for two immersive cohorts of hands-on learning. Working alongside scientists and experts at the UAE Plant Genetic Resource Center for the duration of one week, participants explored native plant species and built practical skills from pressing and drying to mounting and digitizing plant samples.

In the Seed Labyouth collected pods from native species, extracted and sorted healthy seeds, and carefully labelled and stored them for long-term storage – preserving vital genetic material for future generations. Over at the Herbarium, participants collected and pressed samples, identified species, logged data, and digitised records – helping build a growing historical archive of the UAE's native flora.

The Work Experience fills an essential space between classroom education and professional pathways – where students apply what they have learned in school to real-conservation work. It serves not just as a stepping stone, but as a springboard toward active participation in the UAE's sustainability journey.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of Environment Information, Science & Outreach Management Sector at EAD, said:“At the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, we believe that inspiring and empowering young people is essential to shaping a more sustainable future. Our partnership with Connect with Nature enables us to go beyond awareness and bring youth into the heart of real environmental action. Through this Work Experience initiative, we are creating meaningful pathways for youth to discover their passion, build skills, and take ownership of the UAE's conservation journey. It's not just about preparing them for future careers – it's about giving them the opportunity to lead today.”

Arabella Willing, Head of Conservation Outreach and Citizen Science at Emirates Nature–WWF, commented:“The Connect with Nature Work Experience is where curiosity meets action. We're giving young people the tools to become leaders in conservation – not in the future, but right now. They're not just learning about biodiversity; they're helping protect it. To anyone dreaming of a career in conservation, I encourage you to join Connect with Nature and take harness the benefits of these brilliant opportunities.”

Mouza Alharrasi who participated in the Work Experience commented:“I've learned a lot... This is an opportunity that is not easily accessible here in the United Arab Emirates. Everything is very specific around the native species: we got to work closely with certain (plant study) technologies... I'm grateful for this experience and it has truly been enriching.”

Fatima Hanina, another participant in the Work Experience commented:“I'm feeling [compelled] to work here more than four days... I'm more curious than before and, also, I realize that this is the type of work I'd like to continue in the future as well. So, this is like the perfect work experience.”

Over the past five years, Connect with Nature has engaged more than 14,000 youth through immersive conservation field trips, citizen science, and leadership opportunities. The Work Experience builds on that momentum – and offers a model for how mentorship, real-world impact, and national collaboration can create lasting change.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD:

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.