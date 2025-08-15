NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has announced that QuickBooks' AI-powered Payments Agent has been recognized as a top smart invoicing tool in 2025.

QuickBooks - a financial management platform that leverages AI to automate invoicing and streamline other core business operations

The recognition coincides with the rollout of Intuit's expanded suite of AI agents within QuickBooks. While the Payments Agent stands out for its impact on invoicing efficiency, Better Business Advice also highlights the complementary roles of QuickBooks' other agents in reshaping small-business operations, namely the Accounting, Finance, Customer, Marketing, Payroll, and Project Management agents.

Invoicing Efficiency: The Payments Agent reduces time spent on invoicing workflows by creating and sending invoices and reminders, tracking paid and outstanding balances, and applying strategies that can help businesses receive payments up to five days sooner. This capability delivers measurable improvements in cash flow management, a critical factor for many small enterprises.

Time Savings: The broader QuickBooks AI agent platform enables businesses to reclaim up to 12 hours per month of bookkeeping-related work, according to internal surveys. These efficiency gains are particularly valuable in an environment where manual accounting tasks remain a significant drain on resources.

The Accounting Agent automates bookkeeping, categorizes transactions, and supports reconciliation to maintain accuracy and financial clarity.

The Finance Agent provides robust reporting, KPI tracking, scenario planning, and peer benchmarking for data-driven decision-making.

The Customer Agent streamlines CRM functions such as sourcing leads, drafting personalized emails, and scheduling meetings, offering a unified view of customer relationships.

The Marketing Agent (anticipated later in 2025) will automate audience management, campaign execution, and content creation via Mailchimp integration.

The Payroll Agent (coming soon) is designed to collect employee time and attendance data and execute payroll upon command. The Project Management Agent (pending release) targets project workflows by managing quotes, milestones, budgets, and generating profitability insights.

The Payments Agent earned the 2025 distinction based on three key dimensions:



Actionable Efficiency: Delivers measurable improvements in cash flow and administrative workload through invoice automation.

Integration with Human Expertise: Combines AI automation with access to trusted human experts, ensuring operational oversight alongside efficiency. 360-Degree Visibility: Delivers a unified business feed with insights, recommendations, and workflow summaries through redesigned web and mobile interfaces. This level of integration offers real-time operational clarity for decision-makers.

While the Payments Agent is the lead performer in invoicing, the suite's interconnected design ensures that businesses adopting multiple agents gain comprehensive workflow optimization.

Small businesses continue to face challenges such as manual invoicing, delayed payments, and dispersed financial information. Intuit's AI agents are designed to address these issues through automation, predictive insights, and unified workflows.

By embedding the Payments Agent within a broader AI-powered platform , QuickBooks aligns with a wider fintech trend toward integrated automation and data-rich operational dashboards that reduce the mental load on business operators.

The 2025 award from Better Business Advice underscores a shift in financial operations, away from passive recordkeeping and toward proactive, AI-enabled management. QuickBooks' Payments Agent demonstrates the practical impact of targeted automation on core business processes. Its role within a larger network of AI agents further strengthens its value, representing a significant step forward in AI-enabled business transformation.

About QuickBooks

QuickBooks is a financial management platform from Intuit that provides small and mid-sized businesses with tools to manage invoicing, bookkeeping, payroll, and other core operations. With an integrated suite of AI-powered agents, QuickBooks automates tasks such as sending invoices, reconciling accounts, forecasting cash flow, and managing customer relationships, enabling businesses to save time, improve accuracy, and make more informed decisions.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

