Isak Would Not Have Done As Well Without Our Support: Howe
Newcastle reportedly turned down a bid in the region of 110 million Pounds from defending champions Liverpool but Isak remains determined to leave the club.
"There has been no change. All my focus is on Aston Villa tomorrow. Isak's situation has been clear for a while and that will continue to be the case. I've had a great relationship with him, you need that partnership with every player. I have to work really closely with the player for his benefit, to try and improve them. I always want to be there for him. I don't think Isak would have done as well without that, his team mates, the supporters - he recognises that, he's an intelligent person."
With the Alexander Isak transfer saga occupying much of the transfer talk in the ongoing window, former England captain Wayne Rooney also weighed in his thoughts on the situation, stating it will be very difficult for him to continue at Newcastle United.
"Isak is a top player. It is very difficult for him to stay at Newcastle - I have seen a lot of things with the club's fans saying he has gone about it the wrong way. You don't know what they are saying at board level but you imagine they would want him to stay, because for Newcastle to lose Isak when they are trying to build and try and form a squad to challenge for the league - it is a big loss for them,” said Rooney on his new podcast ' The Wayne Rooney Show'
