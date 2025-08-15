Viral Video: Dhruv Rathee Does A Mark Zuckerberg, Wishes Happy Independence Day In Style Is It AI Or Real?
The social media influencer is dressed in traditional Indian attire: a red kurta and white churidar. He blends a sense of cultural pride with the adventurous sport of wakeboarding. As water splashes around the board, the Indian tricolour unfurls prominently in the wind.Also Read | Dhruv Rathee accuses Pakistani channels of misusing his 'clips'
“Happy Independence Day! We must protect the freedom and democracy that our freedom fighters fought so hard for. Speak up against Vote Chori! Speak up for the Nation! Jai Hind!” Dhruv Rathee wrote.
In the background of the video, the Vande Mataram song from Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, plays.
Some social media users suspected that the video was created with AI . However, Dhruv Rathee has been practising it for some years now.Also Read | Ghibli trend: Here's how to turn AI-generated images into video
This is not the first time Dhruv Rathee has shared a video while he is on a wakeboard. In August 2024, Dhruv Rathee posted about his progress with wake surfing. He noted that it had been two years since he started the practice.
“...can finally do it without the rope,” he wrote while sharing a video.
Before that, in September 2023, the content creator shared a video of himself trying to wake-surf while holding a rope. The video even shows him falling in the water while trying to wake-surf.
The video was from Qatar,“World's Safest Country”, Rathee mentioned. Qatar ranks third in the 2025 Mid-Year Numbeo Safety Index, scoring 84.6 out of 148 countries. In 2024, it was the world's second safest nation, just after the United Arab Emirates.Also Read | 'Unjustifiable, unacceptable': Saudi Arabia condemns Iran's attack on Qatar Mark Zuckerberg's viral video
In 2024, Mark Zuckerberg shared a viral video of himself wakesurfing wearing a tuxedo, holding a beer in one hand and the US flag in the other.
“Happy birthday, America!” the Meta CEO wrote on the Fourth of July.
Many social media users were amused and entertained by the billionaire's playful approach to the Independence Day holiday. The video gained nearly 21 million views.
