Dubai's Summer Spending Surges By Over 100% During DSS Sale Season

Dubai loves to shop, and here's proof. Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 has witnessed exceptional economic growth during the first six weeks of the festival, with retailers and malls across the emirate recording over 100 per cent average increase in consumer spending.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and running until August 31, strategic partnerships from leading corporations and citywide stakeholders has helped deliver unmatched shopping experiences for residents and visitors.

Tens of thousands of shoppers actively engaged with more than 1,000 brands at over 3,500 outlets spanning over 100 retail destinations, marking a significant milestone for the city's summer retail sector.

Driving this growth performance is the introduction of a strategic phased approach this DSS, anchored around three distinct retail seasons specially curated for Dubai's evolving consumer landscape and peak shopping cycles.

It began with the inaugural Summer Holiday Offers that helped catalyse early-summer retail activity from June 27 to July 17. The strongest momentum to date was fuelled by the recently concluded Great Dubai Summer Sale season, accelerating in-mall activity and transaction volumes across key retail categories by delivering the deepest discounts of the season and up to 90 per cent off during limited-time flash sales from July 18 to August 10.

The GDSS Shop, Scan and Win promotion - which featured the summer's biggest prize draw for a life-changing AED 1 million in cash or a brand-new Nissan Patrol - attracted over 27,000 entries, amplifying retail engagement and footfall across participating malls and stores. Looking ahead, the ongoing Back to School season is expected to sustain momentum until 31 August, ensuring a strong close to DSS by targeting families and students with value-led retail experiences.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented, "Dubai Summer Surprises is not only one of the city's most beloved annual festivals, but a key contributor of economic resilience, tourism impact, and sustained growth for the retail sector. The year's packed programme of unmatched retail experiences reinforces summer as the best-value time to experience Dubai across every preference and price-point, ultimately delivering on our promise of a summer well spent for everyone.”