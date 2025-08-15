4.3 Million Indians In UAE: Consul Thanks Rulers For Giving Community 'Space To Grow'

It was a morning of patriotism, colour, and community spirit as hundreds of Indians gathered at the Indian Consulate in Dubai to celebrate the nation's 79th Independence Day. The Indian flag waved in the breeze as families, children, and seniors came together to celebrate, filling the air with a mix of memories of home and pride in India's progress.

The event began at 6am, with participants gathering in the consulate courtyard before the flag-hoisting ceremony. Many came dressed in outfits reflecting the colours of the Indian flag - saffron, white, and green. Children waved flags, women sported tricolour scarves and bangles, and men wore kurtas and caps in patriotic shades.

After the flag was hoisted to the sound of the National Anthem, Consul General Satish Sivan addressed the gathering, delivering a speech that celebrated India's progress and acknowledged the role of the diaspora in strengthening ties with the UAE.

Sivan thanked the UAE government and the rulers of all the Emirates for their“kindness in giving the due space for the Indian community to grow.” He praised the 4.36 million Indian population in the UAE for their contributions to the country's development.“Indians are not respected here for their numbers, but for the value they have added and continue to add in UAE's nation-building."

Highlighting the strength of the India-UAE relationship, Sivan called it“firmly anchored in trust, shared vision, and mutual growth” and said the partnership would be a defining element in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

In his address, Sivan spoke about India's rapid economic growth, calling it the fastest-growing major economy in the world with an average 7 percent growth rate over the past decade, excluding the Covid years. He noted that foreign direct investment inflows have increased in just the first half of this financial year.

He also highlighted the country's success in pulling over 250 million people out of multidimensional poverty in under a decade and progressing from the 10th largest to the fourth largest economy, with projections to be the third largest in coming years.

The Consul General further praised India's advancements in governance, digital public infrastructure, and space exploration, as well as the growing empowerment of women and the country's self-reliance in the defence sector.

Mohammed Masiuddin, a social worker from the Telugu Association Dubai, attended the celebrations along with his fellow social workers to mark the 79th Independence Day.“Celebrating Independence Day here reminds us that no matter where we live, our hearts beat for India,” he said.

“Being among our community, raising the Tricolor, and singing the anthem together makes us feel connected to our roots and proud of how far our country has come,” added Mohammed.

Following the formal proceedings, the auditorium was transformed into a space of cultural celebration. Dance and musical performances brought together traditional and contemporary Indian art forms.

Many participants had brought their children, saying that they wanted the younger generation to experience the significance of Independence Day even while living abroad.“It's important for our kids to feel connected to their roots,” said Kavita Sharma, who came with her daughter.

“She very happy and delighted to see the Indian community singing the National Anthem all at once,” said Kavita.

“I bring my kids every year so they know the meaning of Independence Day,” said Anita Sharma, an Indian expat living in Dubai.

“When they see the flag being hoisted and hear the National Anthem, they understand that even though we live abroad, our connection to India is strong.”

The organisers had also set up a Tiranga (tricolour) photo exhibition, showcasing the journey and evolution of India's national flag.

Closing his speech, Sivan urged the Indian community to continue contributing to the progress of both nations and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with the UAE.“We are privileged to have visionary leaders in the two countries guiding us on this aspirational journey,” he said.