Saudi Arabia $43.8 Bn Facility Management Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|88
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$27.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$43.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Saudi Arabia
Report Scope
Key Market Players:
- Saudi EMCOR Company Ltd (EFS Facility Management) Muheel Services for Maintenance & Operations LLC Khidmah LLC Enova Facilities Management Services LLC Saudi Binladin Group Operation & Maintenance Musanadah Facilities Management Co. LTD Al Mahmal Facilities Services Al Khozama Facility Management Services Five Moons Company Ltd Takamul AlOula Facility Management Al Borj Facility Management Sodexo Saudi Arabia LLC Jones Lang LaSalle Saudi Arabia Limited Algosaibi Services Company Limited Tamimi Global Co. Ltd. Saudi Catering and Contracting Company AL Yusr Industrial Contracting Co Al Suwaidi Holding Co Zamil Operations and Maintenance Company Limited Newrest (Saudi Airline Catering Company)
Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By Service:
- Property Cleaning Security Support Catering Others
Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By Type:
- Hard Services
- Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing Preventive Maintenance Structural Maintenance HVAC and Asset Management Others
- Cleaning Services Security Services Catering Services Health Safety & Waste Management Services Others
Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By Industry:
- Organized Unorganized
Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By End User:
- Commercial Residential Industrial Public Sector
Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By Sectors:
- Education Healthcare Real Estate Banking Hospitality Housing Others
Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By Mode:
- In-House Outsourced Single Bundled Integrated
Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By Region:
- Makkah Riyadh Eastern Province Dammam Rest of Saudi Arabia
