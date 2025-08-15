Swiss Disappointed By Failed Plastics Agreement In Geneva
“It is a difficult time,” said the head of international affairs at the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) in front of the other states. It was not due to a lack of commitment, he added.
Meanwhile, many other countries criticised the head of negotiations, Luis Vayas Valdivieso.
“We have made progress”, Wertli said, but the decisive steps towards an agreement had not been taken. Despite the failure, the efforts should not stop, he emphasised. However, after three years of negotiations at various meetings, a break is now needed to decide on the future approach.
Environment Minister Albert Rösti supported the Swiss delegation on Wednesday evening and Thursday to try to reach an agreement. He met his counterparts in Geneva several times and participated in small group meetings during the talks.
