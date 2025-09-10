Ian A. Wright
I am an environmental science lecturer and researcher. I am employed as an associate professor in Western Sydney University's School of Science. I teach undergraduate and postgraduate classes in water science and management, environmental planning and environmental regulation across several degree programs.
Prior to WSU, I worked as a scientist in the urban water industry, mainly at Sydney Water. My science interests include freshwater ecology, water chemistry and water pollution (science and management).
My research interests include investigating urban water ways and impacts of mining activities on streams and rivers. I'm an enthusiastic participant in community engagement activities and particularly enjoy working on collaborative citizen-science projects.Experience
2022–present
Associate professor, Western Sydney University
2016–2022
Senior lecturer, Western Sydney University
2010–2015
Lecturer, Western Sydney University
2006
University of Western Sydney, PhD in freshwater ecology
1995
Macquarie University, Master of Science (by research)
2022
Legacy contamination of river sediments from four decades of coal mine effluent inhibits the ecological recovery of a polluted World Heritage Area river, Water, Air and Soil Pollution
2022
Signatures of urbanization in Temperate Highland Peat Swamps on Sandstone (THPSS) of the Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, Water
2021
14-Month Water Quality Investigation of Coal Mine Discharge on Two Rivers in NSW, Australia: Implications for Environmental Regulation. , Water, Air and Soil Pollution
2020
Geochemical signature of urbanisation in Blue Mountains Upland Swamps. , Science of the Total Environment
2020
The regulation and impact of eight Australian coal mine waste-water discharges on downstream river water quality: a regional comparison of active versus closed mines, Water and Environment Journal
2020
Potential water pollution from recycled concrete aggregate material, Marine and Freshwater Research
2019
Subsidence fracturing of stream channel from longwall coal mining causing upwelling saline groundwater and metal-enriched contamination of surface waterway , Water, Air, and Soil Pollution
2018
Increased water pollution after closure of Australia's longest operating underground coal mine: A 13-month study of mine drainage, water chemistry and river ecology. , Water, Air, and Soil Pollution
2018
Impact of concrete of different fragment sizes on urban water chemistry: a case study using water from a high conservation-value waterway. , Urban Water Journal
2018
Invasive weeds in urban riparian zones: the influence of catchment imperviousness and soil chemistry across an urbanization gradient., Urban Ecosystems
2018
Are Odonata nymphs adversely affected by impaired water quality in urban streams? , Austral Ecology
2017
Coal mine water pollution and ecological impairment of one of Australia's most 'protected' high conservation-value rivers, Water, Air and Soil Pollution
2016
Impact of mining and industrial pollution on stream macroinvertebrates: importance of taxonomic resolution, water geochemistry and EPT indices for impact detection, Hydrobiologia
2016
Water quality impact from the discharge of coal mine wastes to receiving streams: comparison of impacts from an active mine with a closed mine, Water, Air and Soil Pollution
2015
Subsidence from an underground coal mine and mine wastewater discharge causing water pollution and degradation of aquatic ecosystems, Water, Air and Soil Pollution
2014
A review of policy, legal, land use and social change in the management of urban water resources in Sydney, Australia : a brief reflection of challenges and lessons from the last 200 years, Land Use Policy
2011
A new type of water pollution: concrete drainage infrastructure and contamination of urban waters., Marine and Freshwater Research
2011
Environmental protection and management: a water pollution case study in the Blue Mountains, Land Use Policy
2010
Impact of concrete and PVC pipes on urban water chemistry, Urban Water Journal
2010
Impact of urban development on aquatic macroinvertebrates in south eastern Australia, Aquatic Ecology
2010
Wombats and domestic livestock as potential vectors of Cryptosporidium and Giardia , Australian Journal of Zoology
2009
Comparison of sewage and coal-mine wastes on macroinvertebrates within a clean catchment, Water, Air and Soil Pollution
Editorial Board of MDPI Journal 'Water'
Editorial Board Journal 'Water, Air and Soil Pollution'
Freshwater Ecology (060204)
Environmental Sciences (05)
Environmental Management (050205)
