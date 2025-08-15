India Won't Differentiate Between Terrorists & Supporters: PM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi: In a stern warning to Pakistan from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will not differentiate between terrorists and those supporting them and that Indian armed forces will decide on punishment in case of any future misadventure from the neighbouring nation.

Hailing the armed forces on 'Operation Sindoor', Modi said it dealt a severe blow to Pakistan as new details of damages suffered by the country are emerging every day.

The Prime Minister once again made it clear that India will not tolerate Pakistan's nuclear blackmail.

“What the Indian armed forces have done during Operation Sindoor was not seen in many many years. We have set a new normal in dealing with cross-border terrorism, he said. I salute our brave soldiers who punished those behind the Pahalgam attack beyond their imagination,” Modi said in his 79th Independence Day address.

