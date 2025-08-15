India Won't Differentiate Between Terrorists & Supporters: PM
Hailing the armed forces on 'Operation Sindoor', Modi said it dealt a severe blow to Pakistan as new details of damages suffered by the country are emerging every day.
The Prime Minister once again made it clear that India will not tolerate Pakistan's nuclear blackmail.
“What the Indian armed forces have done during Operation Sindoor was not seen in many many years. We have set a new normal in dealing with cross-border terrorism, he said. I salute our brave soldiers who punished those behind the Pahalgam attack beyond their imagination,” Modi said in his 79th Independence Day address.Read Also On IWT, PM Modi Says Only India, Farmers Own Our Waters GST Rates To 'Substantially' Reduce By Diwali: PM Modi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment