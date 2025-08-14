403
Sonicwall Expands Cybersecurity Solutions With Refreshed Next-Generation Firewalls, Unified Management And Integrated ZTNA To Solidify Its Position As The MSP And MSSP Platform Of Choice
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) SonicWall today introduced nine new firewalls as part of its Generation 8 portfolio, taking a pivotal step in delivering a cybersecurity platform purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and the customers they serve.
This announcement underscores SonicWall's commitment to delivering integrated cybersecurity solutions that address today's threat landscape from the endpoint to the local network to the cloud. The Generation 8 portfolio strengthens SonicWall's ability to deliver simplified, scalable, and affordable solutions, empowering partners to offer uncompromising, world-class security. SonicWall's latest firewalls combine advanced protection, intelligent cloud management, Zero Trust security, and expert-backed services for a single monthly price. “We're not just delivering a new set of high-performance firewalls, we're preparing our partners and their customers for the latest threats and market requirements,” said Bob VanKirk, President and CEO of SonicWall.“Our new firewall lineup is just one part of a broader, unified platform strategy. With SonicWall Unified Management, embedded ZTNA, the SonicSentry managed services team, and the industry's first built-in cyber warranty, we're helping partners shift from resellers to high-value security providers. This launch arms our partners with the tools they need to win more business and strengthen customer trust by providing market-leading cybersecurity protection.” More Than Firewalls: A Unified, MSP-Ready Cybersecurity Platform The Generation 8 refresh is part of SonicWall's integrated approach to deliver outcomes, not just infrastructure. SonicWall's platform combines hardware, software, managed services, flexible billing, and deep third-party integrations to help partners scale efficiently and protect customers at every edge. Key platform features include:
SonicWall Unified Management – A single cloud console to manage firewalls, network policies, access controls, and accounts, reducing operational complexity.
Built-in ZTNA – Every firewall come with embedded licenses for next-gen secure remote access, making modern cloud access control easy to deploy.
SonicSentry Co-Managed Security – Optional 24/7 monitoring, patching, and monthly reporting, backed by SonicWall experts.
Backed by a Cyber Warranty – Industry-first embedded $200K coverage with every managed firewall through Managed Protection Security Suite (MPSS).
SMB and mid-market security with embedded Zero Trust
Multi-tenant environments with centralized oversight
Compliance-friendly co-management with built-in monthly health reports
Full-stack offerings with warranties and optional cyber insurance coverage up to $1M
