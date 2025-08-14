Jeff Bezos' Mother Jackie Dies At 78 After Years Of Battle With Dementia

MENAFN - Live Mint) The mother of tech entrepreneur Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon and Blue Origin, has died aged 78. Jacklyn“Jackie” Bezos passed away peacefully at her home in Miami on August 14. The news was announced by her charitable organisation, the Bezos Family Foundation, in a statement on the same day.

"Jackie died peacefully in her Miami home on August 14th, at the age of 78," read a tribute on the foundation's website. "A quiet final chapter to a life that taught all of us, friends and family alike, the true meaning of grit and determination, kindness, and service to others."

According to the statement, Jackie had been living with Lewy body dementia - a brain condition - for five years, following her diagnosis in 2020.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)