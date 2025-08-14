Kashmir Rail Link To Boost Trade, Tourism: President

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Hailing the inauguration of the rail link in Kashmir as a major accomplishment, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said rail connectivity with the Valley will boost trade and tourism in the region and open new economic possibilities.

In her address to the nation on the eve of 79th Independence Day, Murmu said the engineering marvel in Kashmir is a historic milestone for the country.

“The Railways has innovated and introduced new types of trains and coaches equipped with latest technologies. The inauguration of the rail link in Kashmir Valley is a major accomplishment. Rail connectivity with the Valley will boost trade and tourism in the region and open new economic possibilities. This engineering marvel in Kashmir is a historic milestone for our country,” she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab river, along with the Anji Khad bridge, India's first cable-stayed bridge.

He also flagged off Vande Bharat trains to mark the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which provides direct train connectivity to the Kashmir valley.

Read Also Loss Of Lives In Kishtwar Cloudburst Extremely Tragic: President Murmu President Seeks SC Opinion on Bill Assent, Raises 14 Questions

The first freight train also arrived in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday as the Northern Railway opened its Anantnag goods shed under its larger USBRL project for the movement of goods.

The president said business leaders, small and medium industries and traders have always exhibited a can-do spirit but what was needed was removing the bottlenecks in the path of wealth creation.

“That is so visible when it comes to infrastructure development over the past decade. We have expanded and strengthened the national highway network under the Bharatmala Pariyojana,” Murmu said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday lauded the nation's decisive response to Pahalgham terrorist attack in Kashmir, highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor and emphasising the country's unity and growing self-reliance in the defence sector.

The President condemned the“cowardly and utterly inhuman” killing of innocent citizens on holiday, asserting that the armed forces had demonstrated“strategic clarity and technical capability” by destroying terrorist infrastructure across the border.

She described Operation Sindoor as a landmark event in the global fight against terrorism, noting that India's armed forces“destroyed terrorist hubs across the border” with“steely resolve”.

“I believe Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity's fight against terrorism,” she said.

The President stressed that the nation's unity was the most“befitting response” to those who sought to divide it.

She pointed to the multi-party delegations of MPs that reached out to various nations to explain India's position on cross-border terrorism, a move that showcased the country's collective resolve.

“...the world has taken note of India's stance, that we will not be the aggressor, but we will not hesitate to retaliate in defence of our citizens,” she said.

The President also held up Operation Sindoor as a testament to the success of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) mission in the defence sector.

“The outcome has proved that we are on the right path. Our indigenous manufacturing has achieved the critical level that makes us self-sufficient in meeting many of our security requirements. These are landmark achievements in India's defence history since Independence,” she said.

President Droupadi Murmu said India is well on the way to becoming a self-reliant nation and moving ahead with great confidence to be a developed economy by 2047.

“After the long years of foreign rule, India was in utter poverty at the time of Independence. But in the 78 years since then, we have made extraordinary progress in all fields. India is well on the way to becoming a self-reliant nation and is moving ahead with great confidence,” the President said.

In the economic field, she said India's achievements are more noticeable with GDP growing at 6.5 per cent in the last fiscal, making the country the fastest growing among the major economies in the world.

“Even amid stress in the global economy, demand at home is pacing ahead. Inflation has remained under control. Exports are rising. All key indicators show the economy in the pink of health,” Murmu said.

She attributed the achievements on the economic front to the carefully calibrated reforms, sagacious economic management, hard work and dedication of farmers.

“The all-round economic growth complemented by social sector initiatives has placed India well on the path of becoming a developed nation by 2047. With the nation marching ahead during the Amrit Kaal, I see all of us contributing to the best of our ability,” she said.

Observing that a large number of people have been pulled out of poverty through good governance, the President said the government has been running a series of welfare initiatives for the poor and also for those who have risen above the poverty line, but are still vulnerable.

“Income inequality is reducing. Regional disparities are also disappearing,” Murmu said, adding that states and regions known for weak economic performance are now showing their true potential and catching up with front-runners.

Stressing that business leaders, small and medium industries and traders have always exhibited a“can-do spirit”, she said,“what was needed was removing the bottleneck in the path of wealth creation. This is so visible when it comes to infrastructure development over the past decade”.

She highlighted the expansion of the national highway network, and the introduction of new types of trains and coaches by the Indian railways.

In particular, she said the inauguration of the rail link in the Kashmir valley was a major accomplishment which will boost trade and tourism and open new economic policies. This engineering marvel in Kashmir is a historic milestone for India.