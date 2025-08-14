MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Anesthesia records are like a roadmap of the surgery,” said Percy Martinez.“We follow that map closely to pinpoint where things went wrong and how those errors caused harm.”"

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been named the #1 Anesthesia Error Lawyer in Jacksonville for 202 , an achievement that, according to Percy Martinez, reflects the firm's deep experience in analyzing anesthesia care from preoperative screening to post-recovery monitoring.

Representing injury victims since 1993, Percy Martinez has handled some of Florida's most significant medical malpractice and personal injury cases, securing hundreds of millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. Known for taking on complex, high-stakes litigation, the firm keeps its caseload small to give each anesthesia case thorough investigation and tailored strategy. Attorneys at the firm have been recognized as Top Rated Medical Malpractice Lawyers, with a proven record against hospitals, surgical teams, and anesthesia providers.

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers works with clients to break down anesthesia records in plain language - including dosing logs, vital sign trends, airway protection notes, and recovery scoring. Percy Martinez explains that aligning symptoms and complications with time-stamped entries often exposes deviations from the standard of care that otherwise go unnoticed.

Helping Jacksonville Families Review Anesthesia Care

The firm notes that more Jacksonville-area families have used its Anesthesia Case Review System to:



Request complete records from pre-anesthesia screening through recovery

Interpret dosing changes and vital sign time stamps Identify when follow-up with the anesthesia team is warranted

Case Results in Anesthesia Error Litigation

The firm's track record includes both confidential settlements and public verdicts in anesthesia-related malpractice, such as:



$3.2 million – airway event during surgery leading to brain injury

$1.9 million – failure to monitor oxygen saturation causing organ damage $950,000 – anesthesia overdose resulting in prolonged ICU stay

Percy Martinez notes that damages in these cases often include hospital bills, rehabilitation costs, lost income, and non-economic compensation for pain, suffering, and loss of quality of life.

Timelines for Anesthesia Error Cases in Florida

Percy Martinez explains that these cases generally follow:



4–6 months – record gathering, anesthesiology expert review, and case analysis

90 days – presuit notice period under Florida law 12–24 months – litigation, depositions, mediation, and trial preparation

Complex multi-defendant cases or disputed causation issues can take longer.

Standard of Care in Anesthesia

The firm emphasizes that anesthesia providers are expected to:



Conduct thorough preoperative assessments and allergy checks

Administer the correct dose based on patient-specific factors

Maintain airway safety and ventilation

Continuously monitor vital signs and anesthesia depth

Respond immediately to abnormal readings or complications Document all events, interventions, and recovery metrics

Percy Martinez notes that his team matches every record entry to these standards to build strong cases.

Cost to Clients

The firm operates on a contingency fee basis - no attorney fees unless there is a recovery. Percy Martinez explains that all case expenses, including anesthesiology expert reviews, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Serving clients statewide from offices across Florida, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles anesthesia malpractice, surgical errors, hospital negligence, birth injury, and wrongful death claims. The firm partners with leading anesthesia experts to uncover errors, prove negligence, and secure justice for patients.

Percy Martinez / Attorney Highlights



Super Lawyers Pick – Percy Martinez recognized for excellence in medical malpractice litigation

Justia 10.0“Superb” Rated – top rating for experience, results, and client satisfaction

Avvo 10.0“Superb” Rated – recognized for legal excellence, peer endorsements, and client reviews

Extensive Track Record – representing injury victims since 1993, handling some of Florida's most significant personal injury and medical malpractice cases

Proven Results – hundreds of millions recovered in verdicts and settlements

Veteran Case Experience – decades of handling complex birth injury, surgical error, and hospital negligence claims

Small Caseload, Big Focus – dedicated attention to each client to maximize results in complex cases

Bilingual and Accessible – fluent in English and Spanish, offering free consultations statewide

Strategic Legal Specialist – presuit process mastery, with a focus on birth and surgical injury cases Recognized Across Florida – known for high-value verdicts and settlements in cities statewide