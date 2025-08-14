403
UAE's Pres., Saudi Crown Prince Review Issues Of Common Concern
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- UAE's President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed, on Thursday over the telephone, some regional and international issues and topics of mutual interest.
They reviewed endeavors made to consolidate security, stability and peace in the Middle East region, UAE's news agency (WAM) reported.
Both sides further dealt with their relations, and means of boosting cooperation and joint action in varied domains in a way that serves mutual interests, it stated. (end)
