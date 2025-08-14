Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE's Pres., Saudi Crown Prince Review Issues Of Common Concern


2025-08-14 07:05:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- UAE's President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed, on Thursday over the telephone, some regional and international issues and topics of mutual interest.
They reviewed endeavors made to consolidate security, stability and peace in the Middle East region, UAE's news agency (WAM) reported.
Both sides further dealt with their relations, and means of boosting cooperation and joint action in varied domains in a way that serves mutual interests, it stated. (end)
mmj


MENAFN14082025000071011013ID1109931579

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search